Second Safeway center likely in EDH

Serrano Associates is close to signing a deal with Donohue Schriber Realty Group that would bring a new Safeway shopping center to vacant property at the intersection of Serrano Parkway and Bass Lake Road.

“It will be a 103,000-square-foot modern day version of the traditional shopping center,” states Ryan Gillard, vice president of investments for the realty group, in a letter to the El Dorado County Planning Division. “The center is designed with ample open and gathering space, outdoor eating patios and easy pedestrian access throughout the center.”

The project is being called Sienna Ridge.

Plans for a commercial center at the site were previously approved but stalled once an economic forecast showed market conditions wouldn’t support a shopping center at the site. In 2013 Serrano Associates announced plans to instead build an 11.5 acre public sports park at the site to fulfill its obligation to the community.

However, Kirk Bone, Parker Development’s director of Government Relations, said they were approached by Donohue Schriber in late summer 2016 to purchase the land and make it into a shopping center as originally planned.

Serrano Associates has decided to eliminate its commercial plan across from the proposed center, which would have brought even more retail space, applying to rezone Village J5 phase 2 from commercial to residential. Instead of the previous plan to build 204 condominiums along with 4.5 acres of retail space, Serrano Associates would like to build 148 single family homes there.

“Today’s neighborhood shopping center has less retail space, more amenities and needs more residential rooftops to be successful,” Gillard continued in his appeal to planners.

Bone said park plans will likely revert back to the original plan and location at Village J Lot H by Sellwood Field. Serrano Associates is in talks with the El Dorado Hills Community Services District to partner on that project.

If realized, Sienna Ridge would mark Donohue Schriber Realty Group and Safeway’s third joint development shopping center and the fifth Safeway center in El Dorado County.

