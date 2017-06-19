Second Safeway confirmed in EDH

A second Safeway shopping center is coming to EDH in the Serrano community as early as 2018. Courtesy graphic

A 103,000-square-foot Safeway shopping center is coming to Bass Lake Road and Serrano Parkway as early as 2018, with site work slated to begin this summer.

Serrano Associates has sold the land to Donohue Schriber Realty Group for an undisclosed amount. The parties are currently in escrow.

Plans for a commercial center at the site were previously approved but stalled once an economic forecast showed market conditions wouldn’t support a shopping center. In 2013 Serrano Associates announced plans to instead build an 11.5 acre public sports park at the site to fulfill its obligation to the community.

However, Kirk Bone, Parker Development’s director of Government Relations, said they were approached by Donohue Schriber Realty Group in late summer 2016 to purchase the land and make it into a shopping center as originally planned.

Ryan Gillard, DSRG’s vice president of investments, told Village Life that the location is prime for a shopping center.

“Due to the distance from this site to the existing neighborhood shopping centers, there is a void in providing convenient access to daily needs to the residents of Serrano and nearby neighbors,” Gillard said. “DSRG and Safeway have two existing, successful centers that we’ve developed together in El Dorado County. We look forward to developing a third that seamlessly fits with the attributes of the Serrano master planned community.”

The project is called Sienna Ridge. A 55,000-square-foot Safeway store will anchor the center with smaller commercial buildings ranging from 3,000 to 9,000 square feet around its perimeter.

Marketing efforts are already under way to attract tenants to fill in the surrounding pad space, Gillard said. “We envision that this center will have all of the daily needs that you would typically find in today’s successful, modern neighborhood shopping center. Food, fitness, financial and beauty (salons, etc.) are the uses that we’ve found to thrive and meet the needs of the residents.”

Ample parking is also included in the plan.

Gillard said next steps are to pull rough grading permits this summer and then begin site work. “The opening date will be dependent on the amount of rainfall we experience later this year and its impact on our construction efforts,” he said. “A late 2018 or early 2019 opening is possible.”

Serrano Associates eliminated its commercial plan across from the proposed center, which would have brought even more retail space, and applied to rezone Village J5 phase 2 from commercial to residential. Serrano Associates would like to build 148 single family homes there. The El Dorado County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to consider the rezone on June 27.

Because the Sienna Ridge site was zoned commercial and included in the El Dorado Hills Specific Plan in 1988, no General Plan amendments are needed. “In addition, in 2008 we obtained county approval for a planned development and a parcel map,” explained Bone. “In 2016 DSRG received county staff approval for minor modifications to the 2008 approvals.”

Bone said Parker Development is still working with the El Dorado Hills Community Services District to bring a new multi-use sports park to the area. “We plan to submit an application for a tentative subdivision map for Village J/Lot H, which will create a 12.5-acre parcel for a CSD park, by the end of this month,” he said.

Bone said that the Sienna Ridge shopping center would be a benefit to the Serrano community. “This project will provide Serrano residents and their neighbors access to another world-class center with neighborhood retail and services,” he said. “We are excited that it will be completed and ready for our new residents in Village J5 and J6. It will be convenient and allow for safe pedestrian access to a variety of neighborhood retail and services.”

