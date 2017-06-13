Seniors get high-tech surprise

EDHCSD parks supervisors Ryan Kukkola, left, and Phil Stamborsky, second from right, saved the day when the television at the senior center went out, replacing it with a new one within 24 hours. They are pictured with senior center liaison Yvonne Griffin and CSD general manager Kevin Loewen, far right. Courtesy photo

At the monthly El Dorado Hills Community Services District Board of Directors meeting in May, Moni Gilmore Senior Center liaison Yvonne Griffin said something in her regular update that perked up directors’ ears. Attendance drastically dropped since the center’s television had stopped operating in April. Director of Recreation Jill Ritzman described a frustrating scenario of long hours waiting for tech support and a warranty on the two-year-old television that wasn’t honored.

In less than 24 hours, EDHCSD General Manager Kevin Loewen rallied parks supervisors to purchase and install a 70-inch television in the popular facility.

“(The meeting) was the first I’d heard about the television being out at the senior center,” Loewen said. “It was rather disheartening to hear how that loss was affecting programming so greatly.

“I must say, that while I’ve been without my replacement in the Parks & Planning department, those parks supervisors have carried the water with me,” Loewen continued. “When they heard that there was an issue at the senior center they tied up any loose ends in their regular operations and helped me with no questions asked.”

“It feels like Christmas,” Griffin said of the new set.

Once the broken television is fixed or refurbished it will be used in a senior center conference room.

