Serrano blooming with trees and pride

Oak trees are thriving on the west side of Silva Valley Parkway, just south of Rolling Hills Middle School behind Serrano Village B, as the developer's tree planting performance has finally come to fruition after more than two decades. White tubing, which is currently being removed, may also be seen. Courtesy photo

After more than two decades of planting, waiting, and waiting some more, Parker Development Company is quietly celebrating the completion of a tree planting performance requirement in Serrano.

“Serrano’s 1992 mitigation program identified the need to create 125 acres of oak woodland. We created 145 acres in 10 natural open space areas, planting between 1994 and 2004,” Parker Development’s Principal Planner Andrea Howard said. “At various times we planted acorns or blue oak, valley oak or interior live oak saplings in open spaces and monitored them closely.”

Between 1994 and 1999 acorns were collected each September. Some employees, including Howard, even stored some in their own refrigerators. To account for a high rate of expected mortality, three acorns or saplings were then planted for every location each November.

“Planting locations was key,” Howard added. “We planted on north and east facing slopes and tried to plant along natural drainage courses.”

In 2003 and 2004 short plastic tubes about 2 inches in height were installed to help act as mini greenhouses, retaining moisture for the planting location and to protect the delicate acorns from intrusion by birds and voles. “I think I have about 10 such locations where these tubes and mitigation plantings exist – some visible from public roadways and others are tucked between our residential villages,” Howard continued.

Over the years, Howard said residents often called to say the tubing looks like headstones. “We are now in the process of removing ‘the headstones,’” she said, with work already complete on El Dorado Hills Boulevard.

The total project cost approximately $350,000.

Parker Development Company was nominated by the Sacramento Tree Foundation for its efforts and ultimately won an award in 2005 by The National Arbor Day Foundation in cooperation with the National Association of Home Builders and Firewise Communities, which recognizes builders and developers who save trees during construction and land development.

According to Howard, today there are 12,800 oak trees in Serrano. There are 62 live trees per acre or 8,900 trees in open space and residential lots have approximately one per lot or 3,900 trees total.

“It’s amazing how barren this land really was 20 years ago,” Howard said. “There are some positives that come with development.”