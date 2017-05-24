News

Serrano HOA gets new directors

By From page A4 | May 24, 2017

HOA Elections of California, the appointed inspector of election, announced the official results of the Serrano Homeowners Association election during the annual meeting at the El Dorado Hills Fire Department May 15.

The official election results are as follows:
Jeff Baker — 827
Dick Callahan — 1,847
Patrick D. Farish— 242
Garth Hoffman — 648
Mike Mellow — 1,633
Steve Rolapp — 645

Baker, Callahan and Mellow were elected to the Board of Directors and will each serve a two-year term effective immediately, filling the spots of outgoing directors Bryan Payne, Catie Phemester and Robert Thompson.

Village Life Staff

