HOA Elections of California, the appointed inspector of election, announced the official results of the Serrano Homeowners Association election during the annual meeting at the El Dorado Hills Fire Department May 15.

The official election results are as follows:

Jeff Baker — 827

Dick Callahan — 1,847

Patrick D. Farish— 242

Garth Hoffman — 648

Mike Mellow — 1,633

Steve Rolapp — 645

Baker, Callahan and Mellow were elected to the Board of Directors and will each serve a two-year term effective immediately, filling the spots of outgoing directors Bryan Payne, Catie Phemester and Robert Thompson.