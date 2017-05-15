Stay safe in the sun

ShareTweet ShareTweet

With summer right around the corner, several El Dorado agencies are teaming up to spread the word about the importance of sun safety, especially for children. The El Dorado County Public Health Division, City of Placerville’s Community Services Department, Marshall Medical Center and El Dorado Community Health Center are now promoting skin cancer prevention and awareness.

Skin cancer is one of the most common types of cancers in the United States, accounting for almost 50 percent of all cancer cases, according to El Dorado County Health Officer Dr. Nancy Williams.

“The good news is that nearly 90 percent of all skin cancers can be prevented by protection from the sun’s rays, or ultraviolet (UV) rays,” said Williams.

“We want to promote good sun safety habits for everyone, particularly children. The earlier good habits start, the more likely we are to continue them throughout life,” she added. “We are using the National Council on Skin Cancer Prevention’s ‘Slip, Slop, Slap & Wrap’ campaign to encourage kids to slip on a shirt, slop on sunscreen, slap on a hat, wrap on sunglasses and seek shade between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.”