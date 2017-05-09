Strides made on Southeast Connector

ShareTweet ShareTweet

District 1 Supervisor John Hidahl hosted a town hall meeting last Monday inside the El Dorado Hills Community Services District’s Norm Rowett Pavilion to keep residents updated on the JPA Capital Southeast Connector, a 34-mile continuous expressway that will run from Interstate 5 and State Route 99 south of Elk Grove to Highway 50 just east of El Dorado Hills, ending at the Silva Valley interchange.

Hidahl told Village Life that it was important to host the town hall in El Dorado Hills since all of the project’s public information meetings have been held in Sacramento County to this point. Elected in November, 2016, Hidahl was recently appointed to the JPA Connector Board of Directors.

The work of a joint powers authority established in 2006, and made up of the cities of Folsom, Rancho Cordova and Elk Grove plus Sacramento and El Dorado counties, the Capital Southeast Connector project is expected to take 20 years to complete.

Connector JPA Executive Director Tom Zlotkowski explained the project’s history, current status and benefits to the approximately 50 people who attended the town hall. Zlotkowski explained that the Connector will relieve congestion on I-5, SR 99 and US Highway 50 by offering drivers alternate routes and parallel capacity to Highway 50. In El Dorado Hills, specifically, the project would connect the Business Park to Empire Ranch Road. Instead of hopping on and off Highway 50, drivers south of Highway 50 would have alternatives, something Hidahl reiterated.

The Connector would also serve as an economic catalyst, Zlotkowski explained, offering improved access to future job centers, including the Business Park. The Connector also serves as a multi-modal project for all users. There would be only four lanes in El Dorado County, some six lanes in Sacramento County, and a continuous path for pedestrians, bicyclists and equestrians. Only existing roadways would be widened.

Preliminary or final engineering work is under way on approximately 19 miles of the connector alignment, including in Elk Grove, Rancho Cordova, Folsom and El Dorado Hills. Zlotkowski said it is important to be “shovel ready,” however, when additional funding becomes available from the state and/or federal governments.

The entire project is currently estimated to cost $463 million. So far, Measure A, a sales tax measure passed by Sacramento residents in 1988, and renewed in 2004, has been the primary source of funding for the project. However, Measure A money may not be used for any part of the project located in El Dorado County. Revenue sources will come from new construction fees (Measure Y) and state and federal funds.

If sufficient additional funding is secured, construction is anticipated to take place between 2018 and 2021.

The cooperative venture ensures that all jurisdictions are eligible for state and federal cost sharing and the entire parkway will be consistent in design.

One resident at the town hall asked what would happen if El Dorado County pulls out of the plan. El Dorado County Senior Civil Engineer Claudia Wade, from the Transportation Planning and Land Development Division, explained the benefits to El Dorado County to remain a partner, mainly because economy of scale saves the county the $700,000 it would cost to improve the roadways on its own.

Wade also said the JPA identified the same areas as are on the county’s Capital Improvement Plan priorities. “The county was already looking at how to ease congestion on local roads instead of helping Highway 50,” she explained, including widening White Rock Road from two to four lanes.

Wade also said the project is consistent with the El Dorado County General Plan.

Hidahl told Village Life it’s most important to him that El Dorado County residents understand the Connector will offer alternate paths, which will relieve congestion in the end. “People will take the path of least resistance,” he said. “It’s not that everyone will be driving through Town Center. They may get on or off the Connector just before or just after,” he said, adding, “We just need to make sure all of the different variables are being monitored.”

For more information visit connectorjpa.net.