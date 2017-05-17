Student arrested in sex case

ShareTweet ShareTweet

Amanda Williams

A teenage boy accused of inappropriate sexual conduct was taken into custody at an El Dorado Hills middle school May 5, according to sheriff’s officials.

El Dorado County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Rolling Hills Middle School to investigate a report of inappropriate behavior by a 16-year-old teen.

Deputies located and detained the juvenile, who attends Oak Ridge High School.

Based on the findings of the investigation, the 16-year-old was arrested and booked into the El Dorado County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of burglary and annoying or molesting a child younger than 18 years old.

“This is an active and ongoing investigation,” said sheriff’s Sgt. Tasha Thompson. “Due to the ages of the suspect and the victims, no further information will be released at this time.”

Superintendent Stephen Wehr released a statement regarding the incident.

“As you know, student and staff safety is our highest priority and we will continue to cooperate with the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office as the incident is being investigated,” the statement read in part. “We would like to assure you that the incident is being fully addressed and all students and staff are safe.”