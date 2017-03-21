Student of the Month: Chris Gaco
El Dorado Hills Rotarians and Oak Meadow Elementary School staff honored Chris Gaco as Student of the Month at last week’s Rotary breakfast meeting.
Teacher Josh Hopps called Chris “a beam of light” who’s ready to take on any challenge that comes his way.
“He brings enthusiasm not just to the class but to everyone he works with,” said Hopps.
Principal Tracy Linyard commended Chris for his leadership and kind personality. “He’s so nice .. kind and courteous,” she said.
Chris, who attended with his mom Donna Gaco and little sister Isabel, 3, thanked everyone for their kind words and said all year he just wanted to do his best. He received an illustrated dictionary, a plaque and $50 for his efforts.
