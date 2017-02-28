Student of the Month: Luke Altom

Student of the Month Luke Altom isw seen here with Principal Kathy Miracle, dad Wade Altom, mom Merideth Alton, teacher Roxanne Simmons, Rescue Union School District Superintendent Davis Swart and Buckeye Union School District Superintendent David Roth. Village Life photo by Noel Stack

Lakeview Elementary School fifth-grader Luke Altom was named the Rotary Club of El Dorado Hills Student of the month in February.

Calling Luke, 10, kind and enthusiastic, teacher Roxanne Simmons commended her student for his “high personal and academic standards.” She told the club Luke “eagerly accepts challenges.”

Principal Kathy Miracle said Luke is an amazing student who serves as a role model for his peers.

Luke received an illustrated dictionary, plaque and $50.

This story falls on page "3"