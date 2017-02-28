February 28, 2017 | Posted by

Student of the Month: Luke Altom

Student of the Month Luke Altom isw seen here with Principal Kathy Miracle, dad Wade Altom, mom Merideth Alton, teacher Roxanne Simmons, Rescue Union School District Superintendent Davis Swart and Buckeye Union School District Superintendent David Roth. Village Life photo by Noel Stack

Lakeview Elementary School fifth-grader Luke Altom was named the Rotary Club of El Dorado Hills Student of the month in February.

Calling Luke, 10, kind and enthusiastic, teacher Roxanne Simmons commended her student for his “high personal and academic standards.” She told the club Luke “eagerly accepts challenges.”

Principal Kathy Miracle said Luke is an amazing student who serves as a role model for his peers.

Luke received an illustrated dictionary, plaque and $50.

This story falls on page "3"
Posted by on Feb 28 2017.
Last Login: Thu Feb 16 13:26:27 2017
Filed under News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply



Recently Commented

  • Diane Orciuoli: Well written Ann, Thank you for speaking up! I agree with you 100%.
  • James Scott: This article was the first I’d heard about this and it boggled my mind that there was actually a...
  • Veronica Spires: We love the Blue Oak Montessori program! I am a teacher by profession (not at Blue Oak since I have...
  • Ian Wyatt: We met with the David and Jackie and we are informed that Blue Oak is not over-crowded and that the...
  • yvonne morris: I’ve seen many local kids using this trail for their bikes. They’ve always been nice and...

Recently Added