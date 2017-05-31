Notary Monica Krakow, left, notarized 18-year-old Oak Ridge students' signatures, including Kyoko Chew's, as part of the process to verify signatures collected in the Lakehills neighborhood by students to amend racially discriminatory language in the CC&Rs. Village Life photo by Julie Samrick

Oak Ridge High School teacher Steve Seely’s Service Learning students had one more reason to relish in the last day of school Friday. After spending upward of 100 hours to get discriminatory language removed from the Lakehills neighborhood’s CC&Rs since last fall, they were successful.

Earlier this month volunteers canvassed the neighborhood, in 20 groups of five, walking door to door to gather signatures. They needed 50 percent plus one to change the racial occupancy clause from the 1950s that reads: No persons except those of the white Caucasian race shall use, occupy or reside … in this subdivision, except when employed as a servant or domestic in the household of a white Caucasian tenant or owner.

Oak Ridge senior Aidan Woodwick, 18, joined in the cause after hearing about it from his English teacher. “I wanted to be a part of it and help out the community,” Aidan explained. “Getting people to answer their doors was the toughest part. A lot of people weren’t home.”

The groups of five comprised of one adult, one 18-year-old student and three minors. The adult students, including Aidan, had to be present to witness every signature.

Monica Krakow, co-owner of the Pak Mail store in the Safeway shopping center, volunteered her time to come to Seely’s class the last week of school to notarize the signatures the students collected.

“This was a community effort and I’d like to extend my personal thanks,” District 1 Supervisor and Lakehills resident John Hidahl told students. “I live in Lakehills and many of us have long understood that (removing the discriminatory language) was needed. We tried walking door to door 10 years ago and weren’t successful. This was a great team effort.”

Hidahl took the notarized signatures to the county clerk on May 25 to be verified and learned the volunteers did indeed meet the threshold. The language will be removed but a copy of the original CC&Rs will remain on record should anyone wish to see it.