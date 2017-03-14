SunHills spreads warmth; ready to do more

SunHills Church in El Dorado Hills has been spreading as much cheer as its name since it was founded in 1993.

Most recently head pastor and El Dorado Hills resident Dan Haakensen challenged the congregation to hold a giving campaign. “We value generosity and God is a generous God,” Haakensen told Village Life. “I asked (congregants) how they can live this way of life and to share their generosity.”

Church members rose to the occasion, raising $40,000 and then giving $10,000 each to Court Appointed Special Advocates, William Brooks Elementary School, 3Strands Global and Guiding Hands School.

Haakensen has been at SunHills church since 2008. He is married to his high school sweetheart, Michelle, and together they have four children.

SunHills member and mother of six Carmen Enriques said it’s simple why she and her family attend SunHills. “Dan preaches from the Bible and every Sunday we know we will hear something good from God’s word,” she said.

“Our church is so involved in our community as well as in other countries,” Enriques continued. A group just got back from a mission trip to India and others soon leave for Mexico.

Registration is underway for the Better Together Marriage Conference on March 31 and April 1, hosted at SunHills. The conference falls during the larger five-week Better Together series that is running now through April 9 during Sunday the morning services at 9:00 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.

“We deeply value supporting and strengthening marriages, and we would like to extend the invitation to this conference as a resource for couples in our community,” Haakensen said.

Register by March 22 by visiting sunhills.org. SunHills Church is located at 1001 Suncast Lane in El Dorado Hills.

