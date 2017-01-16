Supervisors declare countywide emergency

The El Dorado County Board of Supervisors unanimously declared a countywide state of emergency Jan. 1o in order to battle flooding, mudslides and infrastructure damage resulting from recent storms.

Requested by Division of Transportation Director Bard Lower, the board’s action allows county crews to streamline efforts to repair and prevent damage to roads and facilities. In addition, it allows work to be done with fewer delays normally required for compliance with the California Environmental Quality Act and the process for public bidding for services.

“Most of the division’s equipment is up and running,” Lowder told the board.

Late Tuesday the Community Development Agency issued a statement advising that the Cosumnes Mine Road bridge over the North Fork of the Cosumnes River had been closed due to concerns for its stability and safety of the public.

“Water has washed away the soil from under the north bridge approach making it no longer safe to cross. The bridge will be closed until the water recedes enough to allow county staff to assess the full damage to the bridge and its approach,” the statement reads in part.

“The Transportation Division understands the inconvenience that motorists face while this closure is in place and sincerely appreciates your patience with this matter,” it continues. “Questions regarding this temporary closure may be directed to Matthew Smeltzer, deputy director of Engineering, at (530) 621-5912.”

An update released Jan. 11 evening listed many areas of concern, including:

Fort Jim Road at Newtown Road — failing drainage structure.

Kyburz Drive — mudslide/trees/ debris blocking drainage. Will take several days to remove. Local access available for residents.

Hackamiller Road just past Garden Valley Road – washed out road.

Weber Creek at Jurgens/Luneman — low water crossing flooded and unsafe for vehicle traffic.

Cosumnes Mine Road at North Fork of Cosumnes River. Bridge approach failure. In addition, other sections of the road, not associated with the bridge, have experienced slope failure taking part of the road down the slope.

Mormon Emigrant Trail at Sly Park Road. There were unsafe conditions on the road.

County staff has responded to calls regarding hundreds of downed trees, flooding, potholes and small and large slides.

“The most significant slides have occurred along Salmon Falls Road, Rock Creek Road, Mosquito Road, Newtown Road, Forni Road and Hassler Road,” according to the news release. “County staff on the west slope has been working nonstop to fix and mitigate the infrastructure issues.”

County officials ask the public to notify them of damage to county infrastructure (roads, bridges, etc.) by calling (530) 642-4909.

The declaration of a state of emergency is authorized to remain in effect for 30 days and may be renewed after that. County Counsel Mike Ciccozzi outlined the legal steps to add an item to the meeting agenda that required a four-fifths vote of the board. The first step was to confirm that a state of emergency exists.

Chief Administrative Officer Don Ashton cited cooperation with all law enforcement and emergency response agencies and assured the board, “We’re doing as good a job as we can.”

District 4 Supervisor Michael Ranalli noted that emergency work would have to be considered in the county’s next budget.

