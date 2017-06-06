ShareTweet ShareTweet

The El Dorado County Board of Supervisors hosted a conceptual review of a proposed housing development between Rescue and Cameron Park on May 23. Shore Springs Partners based in Palo Alto introduced Pomerol Vineyard Estates, a medium- to high-density residential subdivision on 130 acres north of Green Valley Road on the site of the former Bass Lake Golf Course.

The conceptual review is considered very preliminary to submission of a completed development application and as such, supervisors noted that the issue was for discussion only. It is intended to explore a proposed project at an early stage and may serve as a “rule-out” process that protects the developer and the county.

Bobbie Lebeck with the Lebeck Young Engineering firm represented the applicant. She described the developers as amenable to making changes as required or recommended by the county, including adding a public park on 30 acres of open space. Lebeck said the project would provide homes in the “moderate” range of affordability, noting, “As everyone knows Cameron Park has more than its fair share of affordable housing.”

Asked about a ballpark price range, she suggested moderate could go to $600,000 or more. Under state law, the county is required to identify land available for affordable housing based on family income levels. The levels range from “very low-income to low-income” and on up through moderate to above moderate. Workforce housing is a variation on the requirement, which indicates that people should be able to work and live in the same general area.

Long before any ground breaking, the Pomerol Vineyard Estates project would require a General Plan land use amendment and an expansion of the Cameron Park Community Region boundary.

“The proposal would require a future rezone, planned development and tentative subdivision map discretionary approvals,” according to the board’s agenda documents. Medium to high density allows from one to five dwelling units per acre. Currently the parcel is zoned for Rural Residential.

In order to consider a General Plan amendment, the county has implemented Policy J-6, which outlines criteria on which supervisors and county officers can make decisions or recommendations. The four criteria include a requirement that a proposed application be consistent with the county’s General Plan goals and objectives. Next, there must be infrastructure already available or “feasibly provided without adverse impact to existing or approved development.” Further, the application must be “consistent with any applicable board-adopted community vision and implementation plan.”

Finally, Policy J-6 requires that any development application must satisfy one or more of the following goals and objectives: A. Increases employment opportunities within El Dorado County. B. Promotes the development of housing affordable to moderate income households. C. Provides additional opportunities to retain retail sales and sales tax revenues within El Dorado County. D. Protects and enhances the agricultural and natural resource industries; E. Is necessary to comply with changes in state or federal law.

Whether or not the project meets one or more of the J-6 criteria could not be answered at this early stage. The Community Development Agency’s Interim Planning and Building Director Roger Trout opined, “This project doesn’t meet all of our General Plan goals.”

District 4 Supervisor Michael Ranalli noted that the project would be in his district and described the “dilemma” facing the Board of Supervisors regarding the county’s need for jobs in general, jobs in the business parks and housing at all levels of income in order to attract more jobs. Later, he said, “These housing discussions are painfully difficult,” noting a number of barriers to affordable and workforce housing.

The supervisors meeting room was nearly filled, mainly by residents opposed to the proposed development. Before opening the meeting to public comment, board chair Shiva Frentzen drew a robust round of applause when she advised that the county’s development pattern has relied on “more and more rooftops, and I don’t want that.” She then asked that the audience be respectful and “make people feel comfortable when they come up to speak.”

Chief concerns were traffic impacts of more than 100 new families on narrow, rural arterial roads like Starbuck Road and Peridot Lane. Water and sewer facilities were mentioned as were concerns over the impacts to wildlife and a general “degradation” of the area’s rural environment.

In the final minute or two of the meeting, Frentzen again weighed in with a cautionary remark.

“See Dixon Ranch for an example of non-affordable housing,” she said. “More rooftops won’t grow our resources and services.”

Area residents so far have blocked the Dixon Ranch development project mainly on the issue of increased traffic and road safety.

No further board action is yet required or scheduled on the Pomerol Vineyard Estates project.