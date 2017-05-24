ShareTweet ShareTweet

FOLSOM — The El Dorado Hills Tasmanian Devils swim team visited the Broadstone Barracudas in Folsom Saturday, where they lost their first dual meet of the season.

“We had issues operationally going into the meet which made it tough to have a smooth meet,” head coach Jenn Soto said. “It was a huge frustration for the parents, kids and the coaching staff. Thank you to all of the parents for being patient as we worked through getting the swimmers in proper events.”

“Now it’s time to move on and look forward to our future dual meets,” Soto continued. “We have a strong team and they are working very hard in practice. Despite the rough meet, we had some great races with many swimmers qualifying for Meet of Champions. This is an impressive list for our first dual meet. We, as a coaching team, are excited to see how this season plays out and look forward to a fun season.”

Taz will break for the Memorial Day weekend holiday, but will host the Loomis Basin Dolphins on June 3.

For more information visit edhtaz.org.

Taz Saturday individual point earners are:

Girls 6&U: Chloe Barry, 5, 5 pts.; Beatrice Worbets, 6.

Boys 6&U: Jack Anderson, 6, 6 pts; Kyle Selzer, 5, 1 pt.

Girls 7/8: Lottie Boucher, 8, 1 pt.; Parker Hitt, 8, 1 pt.; Rebecca Platt, 8, 1 pt; Rylee Stover, 8, 3 pts; Sophia Torres, 8, 7 pts.

Boys 7/8: Nathan Anzelc, 7, 3 pts; Beau Barry, 7, 13 pts; Gavin Benson, 8, 1 pt; Conrad Lippsmeyer, 8, 1 pt; Julian Norman, 8, 1 pt.

Girls 9/10: Nola Boucher, 10, 3 pts.; Bree Divird, 9, 3 pts; Fiona Gordan, 10, 8 pts.; Kennedi Kernazitskas, 9, 8 pts.; Lauren Mitchelmore, 9, 1 pt; Senya Niednagel, 10, 1 pt; Ella Vlautin, 10, 1 pt.

Boys 9/10: Gabriel Hudgens, 10, 9 pts; Tucker Laing, 10, 1 pt; Rocco Martino, 9, 1 pt; Gavin Neal, 10, 10 pts; Quinn Sammon, 10, 3 pts; Sean White, 9, 1 pt.

Girls 11/12: Brooke Davidson, 12, 7 pts; Brielle Janas, 11, 1 pt; Faith Janssen, 12, 1 pt., Brooke Rapoport, 12, 5 pts; Alex Thompson, 12, 5 pts; Sofia Valencia, 12, 1 pt; Lizzie Young, 11, 3 pts.

Boys 11/12: Keegan Barry, 12, 6 pts; Joe Pellicci, 12, 1 pt; Ayden Quinones, 12, 4 pts; Tony Wang, 12, 1 pt.

Girls 13/14: Mackenzie Buehler, 14, 11points; Jadyn Laing, 13, 7 pts; Hudson Orr, 14, 1 pt; Maya Philipp, 14, 5 pts; Kelly Simkin, 13, 3 pts; Jessica Weisser, 14, 1 pt.

Boys 13/14: Ian Koopman, 14, 6 pts; Luke Mulert, 14, 3 pts; Ethan Taylor, 14, 4 pts.

Girls 15-18: Sophia Costamagna, 16, 1 pt.; Gabi Costamagna, 18, 9 points; Vina Lacerna, 15, 1 pt; Analise Mulert, 16, 1 pt; Ellen Smolarski, 17, 3 pts; Lauren Tilley, 16, 3 pts.

Boys 15-18: Nima Afshar, 18, 5 pts; Forrest Burton, 16, 1 pt; Raghubir Chimni, 15, 1 pt; Dominic Liongson, 15, 4 pts; Cameron Phen, 18, 3 pts; Jordan Phen, 16, 6 pts; Ryan Thoms, 18, 10 pts.