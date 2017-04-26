Teacher takes on dated CC&Rs

ShareTweet ShareTweet

Since learning about outdated CC&Rs in an El Dorado Hills neighborhood last spring, Oak Ridge High School teacher Steve Seely turned the issue into a civics lesson for his students and now they are attempting to change the language, a feat in itself.

As the Village Life first reported, in 2016 while purchasing a home in the Lakeridge neighborhood, Camaron and Lieselotte Foster were shocked when their Realtor showed a “racial occupancy” clause in their CC&Rs, which states: No persons except those of the white Caucasian race shall use, occupy or reside … in this subdivision, except when employed as a servant or domestic in the household of a white Caucasian tenant or owner.

Laws have been passed since the CC&Rs were written in 1959, including The Fair Housing Act of 1968, which makes it illegal to uphold such a rule. Still, the Fosters, parents of three young children, said changing them is a matter of principle.

Where the challenge comes is that it takes 50 percent plus one vote by homeowners to amend the CC&Rs, which encompass three neighborhoods. “To get anyone to vote in any election and get a 50 percent turnout is next to impossible,” Foster said last spring.

District 1 Supervisor John Hidahl recalled that Lakehills attempted to amend its CC&Rs more than 20 years ago, but that insurmountable obstacles stopped the efforts. “Unfortunately our efforts were met with some opposition from a few residents, which then spread fear to several other residents that changing any of the CC&R language might lead to other unwanted changes,” Hidahl explained. “Despite a lot of work and the creation of ‘draft’ language describing only the needed changes, it was clear that we did not have the necessary votes to change the CC&Rs. It was the lack of trust and fear of change that stopped the effort. At the time, we expected that some state or federal personnel would contact the (El Dorado Hills Community Services District) or the Civic Association Board directly to help effect the changes, but that never happened.”

The time may be right in 2017. Seely and his Service Learning and U.S. Government students will hold a signature gathering campaign on May 7 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Lake Forest Park during the Lakehills Fire Safe Council’s annual barbecue.

Seely said he is hoping to gather as many Lakehills neighborhood property owner signatures as possible at the event, but if they don’t collect the required 50 percent plus one petition signatures, he is enlisting volunteers to walk door to door through the neighborhoods from 8:30 a.m. to noon on May 13 to collect remaining signatures, meeting at Lake Forest Park at 8 a.m. There are approximately 250 homes in the three neighborhoods combined, and they need 50 percent plus one in each, not collectively.

Because there isn’t a homeowners association in Lakehills, the CSD oversees its CC&Rs. For the May 7 event, the CSD is preparing a roster of property owners. Residents who sign will need a driver’s license to verify identification and the signatures will be notarized.

“We may need 100 volunteers to help us on May 13,” Seely said. “Many hands make light work. This would be a great expression of community solidarity.”

Seely said he is also researching how pervasive outdated CC&Rs are statewide and, if so, may ask lawmakers to create new legislation.