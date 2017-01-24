Teen murder suspect in court

El Dorado County Superior Court visiting Judge Douglas Phimister rules the media cannot use the boy's name or photo at the teen's hearing in Juvenile Court. Village Life photo by Krysten Kellum

The 16-year-old boy accused of murder made his first appearance in the El Dorado County Juvenile Court Monday afternoon. The victim was also identified by law enforcement.

El Dorado County sheriff’s Sgt. Tasha Thompson confirmed the victim’s identity as Shingle Springs resident Dianna Redmon, 65. Officials have not yet released how she died.

“We have a good idea, but we are not a 100 percent sure of the relationship between the suspect and the victim yet,” Thompson added.

Dianna’s husband Grady Redmon, a former El Dorado County sheriff’s technician, announced the untimely death of his wife on social media.

“To all my family and friends, it is with heavy heart that I share with you that my wonderful wife of 48 years was murdered,” Grady Redmon, 68, wrote. “I ask that you please keep myself and my family in your prayers. Dianna you will be sorely missed.”

El Dorado County Superior Court visiting Judge Douglas Phimister heard the case and allowed media to be present Monday but photography of the suspect or release of his name was prohibited.

The juvenile has been formally charged with murder and a motion to transfer the case out of juvenile court has been filed.

The detention hearing started the process of determining eligibility and reviewing the detention report. Appointed assistant public defender Timothy Pappas entered denials of the charges and waived time on behalf of his client. The defense said it will need “full discovery for the motion to transfer.”

“Experts will be hired on the matter; there is a lot to determine,” said Pappas.

The motion to transfer is requested by the District Attorney’s Office to hear the case in the general criminal courts. If granted, the teen would be tried as an adult. The decision is up to the juvenile court judge.

The suspect, just shy of his 17th birthday, seemed somber in the courtroom.

“At this point in time he is facing up to 50 years plus three years and eight months (in prison),” said Phimister, who added that the detainment of the young man was for the welfare and protection of himself and his family. Phimister also acknowledged that the suspect’s residence is located in El Dorado County.

The teenager, a Ponderosa High School junior, was an active participant on the varsity cross country team, according to the roster.

The detention hearing is scheduled to continue in El Dorado County Juvenile Court at 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 27. The teen is being held at the El Dorado County Juvenile Hall in Placerville with no bail.

