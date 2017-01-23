Teen suspected of Shingle Springs murder

El Dorado County sheriff's investigators look for evidence at the scene of a suspected homicide on Neef Lane in Shingle Springs Thursday afternoon. Village Life photo by Krysten Kellum

The Ponderosa High School student arrested Thursday morning after he allegedly brought a loaded firearm onto campus now faces a murder charge.

The 16-year-old boy is being held at Juvenile Hall on suspicion of murder after El Dorado County sheriff’s officials discovered a homicide victim — identified at press time only as a female relative — at the teen’s home on Neef Lane in a quiet, gated Shingle Springs community Thursday, officials confirmed.

“It is believed the juvenile acted alone and there are no outstanding suspects,” states a Sheriff’s Department press release. “The 16-year-old will be booked into Juvenile Hall for murder. The investigation is still active at this time.”

Because the suspect is a minor, sheriff’s officials have declined to release his name. The exact relationship between the teen and the homicide victim has not been determined.

“We know the child is related to the decedent. When interviewed he calls her a couple different names,” sheriff’s Sgt. Tasha Thompson told Village Life. “We don’t know if she is a great-aunt … We are trying to figure it out.”

Officials have not released how the victim died. Her name will be made public after next of kin is notified.

The teen murder suspect is scheduled to appear in El Dorado County’s Juvenile Court at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23. It is unclear at this time whether the case will remain in juvenile court or if the suspect will be tried as an adult.

“Proposition 57 just passed, so the case automatically goes through juvenile then to adult court. It’s still heavy into the investigation stages,” assistant district attorney James Clinchard said.

Prop. 57 allows judges, not prosecutors, to decide whether to try certain juveniles as adults in court. Voters passed the initiative last November.

Friday counselors were on campus to help Ponderosa High School students impacted by the situation. Sheriff’s officials have said that they do not think “there are any safety concerns to the student body or staff at any of the El Dorado County schools.”

El Dorado Union High School District Superintendent Stephen Wehr sent a letter to parents reiterating that at no time were students threatened. “This is a very tragic time for the family and friends of those touched by this sad situation,” he added.

