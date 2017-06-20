Here fishy, fishy

The upper and lower ponds at Governor's Park have recently been cleaned up and readied to be stocked with fresh water fish on the morning of June 23. The public is welcome to fish but the CSD asks that people practice catch and release. Village Life photo by Julie Samrick

You don’t need to go far to take your child or grandchild to fish. The El Dorado Hills Community Services District, in partnership with the county Fish & Game Commission, will plant 350 freshwater fish in total this Friday morning, June 23, at Governor’s Park and restocking the fish at Serrano’s Village Green pond.

With the realization that some of El Dorado Hills’ natural assets have been going unused, CSD general manager Kevin Loewen said the plan has been in the works for some time. Until recently, the upper and lower ponds at Governor’s Park had been filled with unsightly sludge.

“We broke the dam and diverted the water to go in with a Bobcat to remove 300 yards of muck in the lower pond and 250 yards in the upper pond,” explained CSD Parks Supervisor Phil Stamborsky. “There was nothing but cattails in there before. It literally took months to clean it out.”

On Friday morning fresh water fish, including largemouth bass, bluegill and channel catfish will be planted. The CSD is asking that people practice catch and release.

Stamborsky explained that years ago Governor’s Pond was an active recreation area. ““It used to be the swimming hole around here and the wildlife there is something special,” he said. “But in recent years it was so loaded with cattails and algae that people were losing their lures when they tried to fish and finally we said, ‘We have to do something.’”

The CSD spent $1,600 of General Fund dollars to purchase the fish.

