Top 5 stories of 2016 — Local races get interesting

In a David versus Goliath match-up, steadfast community volunteer and longtime El Dorado Hills resident John Hidahl beat Assemblywoman Beth Gaines in the District 1 El Dorado County supervisor race.

Though a new resident to El Dorado Hills, in the June primary Gaines came in first place. She had name recognition in her favor as an assemblywoman and wife to state Sen. Ted Gaines, beating out four other candidates for the top spot, all with strong ties to District 1. Hidahl came in second.

Gaines shined when she spoke about boosting commerce in District 1, yet leading up to Election Day her campaign sent out unflattering mailers and robo-calls about Hidahl, something many constituents who spoke with Village Life say backfired.

Hidahl ran on a grassroots campaign buoyed by volunteers and spent a fraction of what Gaines did on her campaign, yet still garnered 58 percent of the vote in November.

He replaces District 1 Supervisor Ron Mikulaco, who opted not to run for a second term. In an ironic twist, Mikulaco first ran for Beth Gaines’ Assembly seat in June. When he came up short there, he ran for a seat on the El Dorado Hills Fire Board, of which Hidahl was a member, but also lost.

And speaking of that fire board, four men ran for the two open seats. The race pitted union-backed candidates John Giraudo and Jim Hartley (an incumbent) against Mikulaco and political newcomer Dallas Springs. El Dorado Hills residents sparred in the Village Life letters to the editor section, debating whether the current board has done enough to protect taxpayers’ money.

Hartley and Giraudo came out on top, winning 10,732 votes and 12,730 votes, respectively.

In the El Dorado Irrigation District Division 5 race incumbent Alan Day, who ran unsuccessfully for the District 1 supervisor seat in June, won re-election, beating challenger Charles Smith. The debates surrounding this race revolved around money with EID critics arguing that the district has taken on too much debt and places too much burden on ratepayers.

Day kept his seat with more than 66 percent of the vote.

In the El Dorado Hills Community Services District Board of Directors race, incumbent Noelle Mattock and newcomer Ben Paulsen came out on top. Four candidates were in the running for the two open seats.

Noel Stack contributed to this article.

Short URL: http://www.villagelife.com/?p=63291

This story falls on page "1"