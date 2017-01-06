Top 5 stories of 2016 — No. 1: ORHS principal let go after lengthy absence

Would he stay or would he go?

For four months Oak Ridge High School families were left without a principal and waited to see whether Paul Burke would be reinstated by the El Dorado Union High School District Board of Trustees. Burke was placed on paid administrative leave on Nov. 2, 2015, for unspecified reasons; the only clue the district gave was that the reasons were not criminal.

Students and parents rallied to Burke’s defense with throngs of supporters packing district board meetings throughout the winter months to ask, then demand, that Burke return to the helm at Oak Ridge. Burke had been extremely popular with families in only two years as the school’s principal.

The El Dorado Hills resident was hired by the district in July 2013 to replace longtime Oak Ridge principal and current EDUHSD Superintendent Steve Wehr. Burke stood out among applicants for the work he had done as principal of Samuel Jackman Middle School in South Sacramento, where expulsions dropped 85 percent and API scores rose 58 points under his leadership.

In his first two years at Oak Ridge, Burke received two outstanding year-end performance evaluations and was universally praised by parents and students.

In December 2015 the Board of Trustees directed Wehr to hire an outside firm to identify problems and possible solutions at Oak Ridge. The Bodine Group spent five weeks interviewing 51 people, including staff, administration, former staff, parents and Burke, yet still everyone remained tight-lipped to the public.

Assistant principals took on extra duties to fill the void of not having a leader at Oak Ridge. By March 1, 2016, Wehr announced that Burke would not return to his job at Oak Ridge and that his contract would not be renewed at the end of the school year, which left many families stunned and angry.

At the media’s request, the Bodine report was released one week later. It finally shed light on the district’s reasons for Burke’s dismissal, including stories of Burke’s alleged angry outbursts and “an irretrievable break-down of trust with his management team.”

Burke spoke to the media and vehemently denied any wrongdoing, saying he remained quiet in the hope he could return to his job. In June 2016 he filed a federal lawsuit against the El Dorado Union High School District and three district employees on several grounds, including wrongful termination and defamation. Burke alleges he was initially placed on paid administrative leave after reporting a sexual harassment claim made against him. Though the claim was quickly denied by the purported victim herself, Burke alleges he was retaliated against for reporting it and ultimately forced to leave his post as principal.

The lawsuit is ongoing.

