Top 5 stories of 2016 — No. 3: Brent Dennis leaves the EDHCSD

El Dorado Hills Community Services District General Manager Brent Dennis wrapped up his duties in September 2016 and said goodbye to the community he’s served for four years. He took a new job as director of Community Services for the city of Anaheim.

“He arrived when we needed leadership and consistency. We’ve spent the last four years together working to improve many facets of EDHCSD. His departure is bittersweet,” said 2016 EDHCSD Board President Terry Crumpley. “I’m very happy for him and his new position in Anaheim, but he will be missed.”

Dennis told Village Life prior to his departure he is most proud to see that the Valley View Community Park is now open, that the first dog park was built and that Windsor Point has the first solar-powered park. Dennis also reflected on other park and trail improvements he oversaw and how new traditions began, including Arbor Day (his favorite holiday) tree plantings, the Scarecrow Contest at Halloween and Holiday Lights in the Hills at Christmastime.

He was also at the helm when much-needed renovations were made to the Norm Rowett Pavilion. Dennis led the CSD during its 25th anniversary celebration of Community Park and the symbolic planting of 25 trees throughout the park. He also managed the completion of the Park & Recreation Facilities Master Plan.

During his time as general manager Dennis received the Special District Leadership Foundation’s District Transparency Certificate of Excellence.

His love for nature, trees, plants and gardening were shared through his “Garden Guru” articles in Village Life. EDHCSD staff members have since taken over the monthly piece.

The El Dorado Hills Community Services District Board of Directors appointed Kevin Loewen as interim general manager about a week after Dennis left. Loewen was previously the EDHCSD director of Parks & Planning.

The EDHCSD also said good-bye to longtime Recreation Supervisor Janet Kenneweg, who oversaw programs at the Gilmore Senior Center in El Dorado Hills.

Kenneweg was hired in early 1997 as a CSD recreation supervisor to manage the aquatics program and to help with youth basketball, but expanded her supervisory reach to every facet of CSD programs, most notably senior programming. Kenneweg was instrumental when the old fire station on Lassen Lane was converted to a senior center in 2006. She retired in November 2016.

