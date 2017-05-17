Tragedy strikes local rugby player

ShareTweet ShareTweet

By Village Life Staff

BERKELEY Calif. — El Dorado Hills resident Robert Paylor, a sophomore on the Cal-Berkeley rugby team, was seriously injured in the May 6 national championship game against Arkansas State at Santa Clara University, according to a statement from his family and multiple press releases.

Paylor, 20, was partially paralyzed early in the match and had surgery that evening. His paralysis is below the chest and he has limited motion in his arms. Cal rugby coach Jack Clark said in a statement Tuesday that the team is devastated by Paylor’s injury and “intends to be there with him every bit of the way.”

The 6-foot-5 inch 233-pound Paylor, who prepped at Jesuit High School in Carmichael, faces a difficult journey with his recovery. To help offset expenses the family has set up a GoFundMe page. The estimated medical expenses for the first year of therapy is expected to be about $1 million.

“We know his faith and determination will get him as far as he can go in regaining mobility,” the Paylor family said in a statement. “We are overwhelmed with the love and support we’ve received from people all over the country.”

Cal, a rugby juggernaut, did win its 32nd national title.

A prayer service for Paylor was held last week on the Berkeley campus.