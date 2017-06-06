ShareTweet ShareTweet

A lawsuit brought against the local Miwok tribe’s latest development was settled one day before El Dorado County Superior Court Judge Warren Stracener was to hear merits of the case.

For several months the Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians and El Dorado Council Inc. have been engaged in negotiations over the project off Shingle Springs Drive.

Information released by the tribe on May 23 states, “In the settlement agreement the tribe agreed to provide additional mitigation measures for the neighbors and community surrounding the gas station project and requires El Dorado Council Inc. to dismiss two lawsuits it has against the tribe’s gas station project … and an appeal it has made to the (federal) Bureau of Indian Affairs regarding the transfer of 25 acres of the tribe’s land into trust status for housing purposes.

“Most notably, the tribe agreed to provide a hiring preference at the gas station project for El Dorado County residents, floor space for the sale of local products, assistance in the installation of gates for several local neighborhoods, additional landscaping and coordinated public safety efforts.”

Attorney AmyAnn Taylor said the tribe decided to negotiate an agreement rather than leave it up to the judge in order to save money. Timing was also important, she noted, as the tribe wants to complete the gas station.

A settlement covering many issues

A lawsuit with many moving parts and issues between the tribe and the surrounding community has been simmering since the rancheria was established and involves not just this recent project but the tribe’s establishment of a gun range on land adjacent to the gas station, its desire to add more property to the rancheria and complaints of unfair competition from surrounding businesses.

These issues came to a head once again in July 2016 after the El Dorado County Board of Supervisors approved an easement so the tribe could install utilities and an access road for a gas station/commercial project on land the Miwok tribe owns south of Highway 50 across from its casino. The land is also used by the tribe as a gun range and for sundry events.

A group called the El Dorado Council sued the county for approving the project, saying an environmental impact report was needed as the tribe planned not only a gas station but a much larger development on the property.

The council could not sue the tribe directly because it’s considered a sovereign nation and its land held in trust by the U.S. government.

To be developed in two phases and called Shingle Springs Village, Phase I of the project includes construction and operation of a gas station, car wash and convenience store.

That work is now largely complete and a nearly operational gas station complex can be seen by Highway 50 motorists.

Phase II includes the construction of two structures totaling more than 50,000 square feet for a restaurant, retail space, office space and an entertainment venue. Two more fast-food restaurants are planned plus a three-story, 45,000-square-foot hotel and conference center.

In its lawsuit the El Dorado Council alleged the county violated the California Environmental Quality Act by failing to require the tribe to prepare an environmental impact report that would cover both Phases I and II, as putting in the infrastructure for Phase I would provide the infrastructure for Phase II.

Court rulings prevent the chopping of large development projects into smaller ones in order to avoid having to prepare an EIR.

The lawsuit by the El Dorado Council alleged the project would have significant environmental impacts to aesthetics, air quality, greenhouse gas emissions, hazards and hazardous materials, water quality, land use planning, noise, transportation and traffic, utilities and service systems and also serve as a stimulus to growth in the area.

The tribe continued working on the project even as an injunction by Judge Stracener prevented the Miwok from being able to build an access road off Shingle Springs Drive to the gas station and from putting in water and sewer lines.

“I see this agreement as a win-win,” said Nicholas Fonseca, tribal chairman. “We’re looking forward to starting the road construction and are working closely with the neighbors, schools, the church and others to minimize the impact.”

A question of mitigation

Explaining its reasons for reaching a settlement, the El Dorado Council issued its own press release emphasizing what it said were major wins for the community.

“Two of the more significant settlement points were the gun range and the potential for an unfair business advantage,” states the council in its release.

“The gun range has been a contentious issue between the neighbors and the tribe since it opened in 2015. As part of the settlement, the tribe agrees to study and perform feasible mitigations to bring the gun range within the bounds of the county’s noise ordinance. Mitigations could include enclosing the gun range to create an indoor range or installing a sound wall around the outdoor gun range. Bringing the gun range into compliance with the county’s noise ordinance is a first step in building a better relationship between the tribe and its neighbors.

“To address the concerns about unfair business competition, the tribe has agreed to charge non-Indian customers approximately the same taxes as other businesses in the county. This arrangement will prevent the tribe from using their tax structure to unfairly compete with local businesses and is aligned with the 2006 Memorandum of Understanding that the tribe has with the county of El Dorado,” continues the press release.

“Other settlement points include public safety measures, monitoring the underground storage tanks, inspecting the storm water drainage system, collaborating on the landscape plan to reduce noise and lighting from the project, consideration of a green-energy solar farm and a full environmental impact report if and when the tribe moves forward on developing the remainder of the 34.63-acre parcel,” the release notes.

The council, as part of the settlement, also agreed to withdraw its objections to the tribe adding another 25 acres to the rancheria in the Grassy Run area north of Highway 50. The council had previously lodged a protest regarding the acquisition with the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

Michael Doran, chairman of the council and a Shingle Springs businessman, said the council board decided to settle “because there was no guarantee in litigation that we would have won. Our counsel also felt that the tribe had already down-stepped the project.”

Doran said the mitigations achieved in the settlement would never have been available to them even if they had won the lawsuit. “This is federal land so we felt we protected the environment better; we got tax protection for local businesses that would not have been available and we got mitigation on the gun range.”

Proud that the council was able to get a tax agreement on the project, he noted it was something the county never pursued. “The basic problem is a broken fee-to-trust system,” he said. “That’s a national issue of federal proportion. We gave the county ample evidence they could pursue land use authority but the county failed to do so.”

(A fee-to-trust land acquisition is a transfer of land title from a tribe to the U.S. government to be held in trust for the benefit of a tribe. The land then comes under the tribe’s jurisdiction and is taken off the county tax rolls. Taxes collected from businesses operating on tribal lands go to the tribe rather than the local jurisdiction and prices can be set lower than those at surrounding businesses, which gives the tribe a competitive advantage.)

Not everyone is happy

However, not everyone is on board with the settlement.

Carol Louis, who has been acting as a liaison between the council and the surrounding community, said many people would have preferred the decision be left up to the judge.

Louis also objects to the council dropping its protest of the tribe converting 25 acres near Grassy Run from fee-to-trust and questioned the promise of an indoor gun range, saying it’s dependent on further development of the land where the gas station is located.

While Louis said she thinks Doran did what he thought was best for the community, at the same time she has decided to leave the council. “My main point is that the community is not happy with the agreement and it was not vetted with them before it was signed,” she said.

In response, Doran said so far he has only received a few comments on the settlement, some positive and some negative.

“If the tribe follows through on the mitigations that would not have been available to us otherwise, we will be happy. But we have to see what transpires,” he said. “It’s too early to tell.”

Doran said dropping objections to the fee-to-trust application was just part of the negotiations. “The tax issue was important to many people who supported the litigation. Last June the county said it was working out a deal to protect local businesses but nothing has been done on that as far as I know,” he said, adding that it was the council that took the lead on the issue.

As for the environmental issues, Doran said he thinks the mitigations are enforceable. He said the tribe also can use this opportunity to repair its relationship with the community by pursuing these obligations.

In response to the many issues addressed in the settlement, Taylor said as for questions about the gun range, a study is being done on building an indoor range where the existing outdoor range is now. Such a facility would allow year-round use and address noise complaints from neighbors.

She also said the tribe has no plans or funding in place for Phase II of Shingle Springs Village at present.

As for the 25 acres the tribe wants to add to the rancheria, she said it consists of five, 5-acre parcels with a home on each that the tribe bought and intends to provide as housing for tribal members.

Taylor said they are now waiting for the judge to officially dismiss the case.

“We still need to do the signage and landscaping as well as put in the utilities and a road leading into the gas station,” she said, “but I can’t officially say when the gas station will open.”