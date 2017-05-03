Tough love ahead of snake season

Lambeau, with her owner, El Dorado Hills resident Nathan Braun, successfully completed rattlesnake aversion training last Saturday at the Green Valley Animal Hospital. The vet office provided the complimentary training all day. Photo by Julie Samrick

Green Valley Animal Hospital provided canine rattlesnake aversion training over the weekend, a complimentary service to dog owners who wanted to ensure their four-legged companions remain safe once rattlesnake season is upon us.

Cody Will with Rattlesnake Ready, LLC was on hand from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. to train dogs in a four-step process that took about 20 minutes each time.

First, dogs need to learn to avoid rattlesnakes. Like all curious pets, Will predicted that Lambeau would want to inspect the rattlesnake that is muzzled for trainings, and he was right. As soon as the golden retriever went to sniff the snake she got a small jolt from a shock collar she wore as part of the training. “First you need to teach dogs not to put their nose on them,” Will said. “The jolt when close to the snake is more dog fooling than training. They’ll quickly know not to go near the next time.”

Then dogs are taught they’ll get the same reaction when they encounter a rattlesnake’s smell, by placing shed snake skin for a curious pet to inspect. Next Will placed a rattling recording on the ground next to the skin for step three to associate the two. During step four Will put a larger, adult rattler on the ground. “When no mistakes are made and the dog clearly and consistently wants nothing to do with the snake, congratulations, training is complete,” Will said.

Lambeau earned an A+.

Her owner, Nathan Braun, said he learned about the training because Lambeau gets her regular veterinary care at Green Valley Animal Hospital and said he decided to attend because the family recently moved to a different area of El Dorado Hills that his new neighbors have warned have plenty of rattlers.

“This very realistic training process safely exposes dogs to the real smells, real sounds and real sight of live rattlesnakes,” Will said. “The electronic training collars take the place of the actual rattlesnake bite and teach dogs that rattlesnake equals danger.”

Green Valley Animal Hospital is planning to hold another canine rattlesnake aversion training in June. For more information visit greenvalleyvet.com.