Two developments closer to reality

At last week’s joint meeting of the Area Planning Advisory Committee and El Dorado Hills Community Council, updates on two El Dorado Hills area projects, which are now closer to being built, were shared.

The Pavilions

The El Dorado County Planning Commission approved plans for a 28,000-square-foot memory care facility on Francisco Drive and Green Valley Road, diagonal from the Safeway shopping center, in June 2016 with environmental conditions. Though the land use zoning for the location is commercial, California Environmental Quality Act concerns were raised regarding pollution or other environmental impacts during construction.

Family Real Property and JDA Architects applied for the project to be called The Pavilions. The project would include 64 beds to be built in two phases. Approximately 52 percent of the 6.85 acre property would be reserved as open space. There will be on-site parking, landscaping and pedestrian walkways. Sewer and water will be provided by the El Dorado Irrigation District.

Project representatives were present Feb. 9 to share revisions to comply with oak canopy retention and replacement standards to be consistent with the provision of the oak resource management plan.

A deceleration lane to enter the property was also revised. The original plan had cars accessing the property from Green Valley Road but has been changed to Francisco Drive. The commercial trash enclosure from the Green Valley Road side of the facility has been moved to the Cambria Way side.

The single story building remains designed with “a cottage feel” to blend in with surrounding architecture.

The zoned commercial space was previously planned to house a pharmacy and fast food restaurant, but was opposed by residents.

El Dorado Hills Memory Care, Phase 1, which would include 36 beds, will go before the El Dorado County Board of Supervisors for final approval in May. Phase 2, which would add an additional 28 beds to the project, falls under a separate permit. Construction could begin this summer.

Public comments may be sent to Mel Pabalinas, project planner for El Dorado County Planning Services, at [email protected] until Feb. 16. Copies may be sent to [email protected].

The Vineyards at El Dorado Hills

The housing project located 0.3 miles northeast of the Malcolm Dixon Road and Salmon Fall Road intersection was approved 10 years ago by the Planning Commission, but was put on hold. It’s back with a “facelift” as representatives described after revisions include traffic easements on Malcolm Dixon Road and a water line for an area where most residents rely on wells.

The Vineyards was previously approved for 20 residential lots on 114 acres, but applicant OMNI Financial, LLC and engineer/architect CTA are now requesting 42 one-acre lots on 114 acres. There would be five open space lots and one roadway lot.

A gated community accessible by emergency vehicles only, there are plans to plant vineyards.

Tim White, chairman of APAC, said the project would add eight to 10 more car trips per new household a day, or 450 more vehicles, on Green Valley, Malcolm Dixon and Salmon Falls roads. White also said he believes a new EIR should be required since the last one was done 10 years ago.

Though The Vineyards is technically in Michael Ranalli’s District IV, it is right on the border with District I.

Public comments are due to Robert Peters, project planner for El Dorado County Planning Services, by Feb. 21. Emails may be sent to [email protected]. Copies may be sent to [email protected] and [email protected].

