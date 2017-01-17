Volunteer income tax counselors will be available

Volunteer income tax counselors will be available at various locations throughout El Dorado County, Feb. 1 through April 15.

The service is free and available to all middle- and low-income taxpayers, with special attention to persons aged 60 and older. The American Association of Retired Persons, in conjunction with the Internal Revenue Service and the California Franchise Tax Board, provide this service to all ages.

All returns are electronically filed at all locations. This method ensures that returns are processed faster and with fewer errors, providing for quicker refunds.

Those desiring to use the service of the Tax-Aide program should make an appointment to secure a date, time and location convenient for them. Appointments are available Tuesday through Saturday.

For appointments at the Cameron Park Community Center and El Dorado Hills Senior Center call (530) 303-7046.

