Volunteer Roppolo hangs up his fire hat

El Dorado Hills Fire volunteer Lt. Mike Roppolo reflects on his time with the department during his retirement ceremony earlier this month. He volunteered with EDH Fire for 23 years. Courtesy photo

For 38 years Mike Roppolo slept with a pager on his nightstand.

The volunteer lieutenant with the El Dorado Hills Fire Department for the last 23 years and Cal Fire for 15 years before that was ready at a moment’s notice. Earthquakes, floods, plane crashes, car wrecks, riots, fires … you name it, he’s responded — until now.

Earlier this month the tireless volunteer (who also donated 37 years to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department) tossed his pager and retired.

“I’ve responded to a lot,” Roppolo said. “But out of all the critical calls and nasty things I’ve seen, I’ve never been emotional … Retirement has brought that out.”

During his time with EDH Fire Roppolo responded to about 8,000 calls and also served as a mentor to other volunteers.

“Mike’s leadership and mentorship of countless volunteer and paid personnel … has helped to influence dozens of successful careers in emergency services,” Fire Chief Dave Roberts said at Roppolo’s retirement ceremony. “These efforts have exponentially increased the positive difference Mike has made in people’s lives.”

Roppolo did this while working full time and continues to keep his “day job” as a senior vice president with ABM Industries. And he’s not giving up all his volunteer efforts. He will continue to serve as an EDH Fire Explorer Program advisor and has spoken with Sheriff John D’Agostini about volunteer opportunities with the Sheriff’s Department — while at the same time making more time for his wife, Anna, and their two grown children.

It really has been a privilege to be a part of the fire service,” Roppolo said. “I’ll miss the camaraderie … the brotherhood of the fire service.”

Short URL: http://www.villagelife.com/?p=63828

This story falls on page "1"