Woman dead; suspect sought

El Dorado County sheriff’s officials are looking for a 24-year-old man they say killed a woman and injured a child in Placerville.

On June 13 at approximately 5:15 p.m. sheriff’s officials responded to a reported stabbing at the 3000 block of Newtown Road in Placerville. Upon arrival deputies located an adult female deceased inside the residence. She has been identified as 49-year-old Silvia Castillo of Placerville. A 4-year-old girl suffering from multiple stab wounds was also located inside the home. The child was transported to the hospital where she had emergency surgery and is expected to survive.

Wednesday morning investigators identified Bernardo Castillo as the homicide suspect, previously calling him a person of interest. He is described as a Hispanic male with black hair, brown eyes, approximately 6 feet tall and weighing 190 pounds. Officials say Castillo could be driving a 2002 white Ford Explorer with the California license plate 4XTF911.

Castillo should be considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has any information as to the whereabouts of Castillo or the vehicle, they’re asked to contact the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office at (530) 621-6600 or Det. Rich Horn at (530) 642-4729.

