Best Ice Cream: Cold Stone Creamery

Happiness is only a scoop (or two) away at Cold Stone Creamery.

Customers can choose from popular flavors like chocolate, cake batter, cotton candy and more. Create a sundae, fill a cone or add a few scoops to a bowl and enjoy.

“We make it all fresh in the store,” said owner Neha Patel.

The ice cream shop offers endless options, including shakes and ice cream cakes. All customers need are their imaginations and appetites.

2085 Vine St., El Dorado Hills

(916) 933-6377 * coldstonecreamery.com



