Best Ice Cream: Cold Stone Creamery
Happiness is only a scoop (or two) away at Cold Stone Creamery.
Customers can choose from popular flavors like chocolate, cake batter, cotton candy and more. Create a sundae, fill a cone or add a few scoops to a bowl and enjoy.
“We make it all fresh in the store,” said owner Neha Patel.
The ice cream shop offers endless options, including shakes and ice cream cakes. All customers need are their imaginations and appetites.
2085 Vine St., El Dorado Hills
(916) 933-6377 * coldstonecreamery.com
Posted by Noel Stack on Mar 1 2017.
Last Login: Thu Feb 16 13:26:27 2017
Filed under Best of 2016. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry
Last Login: Thu Feb 16 13:26:27 2017
Filed under Best of 2016. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry