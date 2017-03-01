Best New Restaurant: Milestone Restaurant

Nick Dedier loves introducing his customers to new things. At Milestone Restaurant he does just that — an approach that keeps diners coming back for more.

“There’s got to be a sense of discovery when you’re eating out,” Dedier said. “We’re always changing our menu and we’re always changing our wine and beer menu.”

Milestone serves brunch, lunch and dinner and offers both indoor and outdoor dining. The menu features American classics — “nostalgic without being fussy and hearty without being heavy.”

4359 Town Center Blvd., El Dorado Hills

(916) 934-0790 • milestonerestaurantedh.com

This story falls on page "52"