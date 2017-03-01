Best Nursery: Green Acres

Green Acres in Folsom, a family owned and operated business, is a gardener’s paradise, providing the best plant material, landscape products, service and prices in the greater Sacramento area.

Whether you’re looking for annuals, perennials, fruits and vegetables, ornamental trees or that perfect houseplant, Green Acres has it covered — oh, yeah, the store also has many ground cover options. Plants come with a one-year guarantee. Other products available include outdoor furniture, irrigation and landscape supplies, decor and trellises, gardening tools, bird feeders, pottery and more — a true, one-stop shop.

205 Serpa Way, Folsom

(916) 358-9099 • idiggreenacres.com

