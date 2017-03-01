March 01, 2017 | Posted by

Best Sandwich: Big Apple Bagels

Big Apple Bagels has been serving freshly baked bagels and muffins, as well as a variety of tasty breakfast and lunch sandwiches since 2015. You will usually find owner Scott Walters and his son Jordan behind the counter ready to serve you.

“It’s great to be a part of the community,” said Walters.

With 19 different bagel choices, plus an assortment of delicious meats and vegetables, customers can create countless sandwich combinations.

“I want people to be excited about it,” Walters said. “Word of mouth is everything.”

2209 Francisco Drive, Suite 160, El Dorado Hills
(916)936-4343 • bigapplebagels.com

This story falls on page "51"
Posted by on Mar 1 2017.
Last Login:
Filed under Best of 2016. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply



Recently Commented

  • Diane Orciuoli: Well written Ann, Thank you for speaking up! I agree with you 100%.
  • James Scott: This article was the first I’d heard about this and it boggled my mind that there was actually a...
  • Veronica Spires: We love the Blue Oak Montessori program! I am a teacher by profession (not at Blue Oak since I have...
  • Ian Wyatt: We met with the David and Jackie and we are informed that Blue Oak is not over-crowded and that the...
  • yvonne morris: I’ve seen many local kids using this trail for their bikes. They’ve always been nice and...

Recently Added