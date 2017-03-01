Best Sandwich: Big Apple Bagels

Big Apple Bagels has been serving freshly baked bagels and muffins, as well as a variety of tasty breakfast and lunch sandwiches since 2015. You will usually find owner Scott Walters and his son Jordan behind the counter ready to serve you.

“It’s great to be a part of the community,” said Walters.

With 19 different bagel choices, plus an assortment of delicious meats and vegetables, customers can create countless sandwich combinations.

“I want people to be excited about it,” Walters said. “Word of mouth is everything.”

2209 Francisco Drive, Suite 160, El Dorado Hills

(916)936-4343 • bigapplebagels.com

