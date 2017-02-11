Best Travel Agency: El Dorado Hills Travel

“We’ve been in the business so long we intuitively know what our customers need,” Genny Arietta said of her 33 years as owner of local travel agency El Dorado Hills Travel.

When a potential client calls or walks through the doors, Arietta or someone on her team begins with the person’s interested destination and customizes each trip from there. They also offer passport advice, currency exchange tips and more global wisdom only gained from experience.

Even with technology allowing people to do travel research themselves, Arietta has a saying: “Online is good for looking; use an agent for booking.”

3941 Park Drive, Suite 90, El Dorado Hills

(916) 933-0476 • edhtravel.com

Short URL: http://www.villagelife.com/?p=64450

This story falls on page "20"