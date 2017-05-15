Boys lacrosse split NCS playoff matches

ShareTweet ShareTweet

Pulling away behind a strong third quarter Wednesday evening, Oak Ridge won its North Coast Section playoff opener with a 11-5 victory over Davis, the Trojans’ third consecutive matchup with the Blue Devils in the last three weeks, second in five days.

Davis defeated Troy to end regular season play but Oak Ridge returned the favor in finale of the Sacramento Valley League Tournament.

“I think they (Davis) came out hotter and with fire in their belly after having lost the championship to us (last Friday),” Trojan senior Jack Hewitt said.

Oak Ridge led 3-1 at the half and after giving up the first score of the third quarter, answered with back-to-back goals seven seconds apart. The first saw Ryan Rogers retrieve a ground ball and take a lane that opened up from the wing to score.

On the ensuing draw, Julian Dardano won the face off, sprinted down field and flung a bouncer past the Davis goalie. Oak Ridge extended when Dall slipped his defender; Rogers beat a triple team on a spinning move; and Goins scored after prior passes between Ben Juarez, Jake Vasquez and Hewitt.

Four minutes into the fourth quarter, Juarez found Dall from behind the net before Rogers fought off defenders to find Goins at the 5:07 mark. Rogers, who tied Dall with a team-high 4 goals, closed the scoring after fending off multiple checks on a run-up from the back.

Trojan coach John Burke said. “They went man (to-man) tonight and honestly we should have scored more,” Trojan coach John Burke said. “Julian (Dardano) won 17-of-19 faceoffs and overall we were 18-of-20. When that happens you should win.”

The Blue Devils stayed close but were stymied on the offensive end on saves from Simpson and multiple defensive plays by Jake Topping, JD Marsh, Cole Barden, Zach Russell, Nate Otto and others.

Oak Ridge lost its next game at San Ramon Valley (See Scoreboard).