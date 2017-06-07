Maddy Denner of Oak Ridge High School checks her time on the scoreboard at the completion of her 1,600-meter run during the Sac-Joaquin Masters in Elk Grove, Calif. She took gold in the State Track and Field Championships at Buchanan High School in Clovis, Calif., on Saturday, June 3, 2017. Village Life File Photo by Mark Studyvin.

CLOVIS — Maddy Denner of Oak Ridge High School reached the podium twice, capturing gold in the girls 1,600-meter run and silver in the 3,200, at the CIF California State Track and Field Championships at Buchanan High School Veteran’s Stadium in Clovis Saturday evening.

Denner finished the 1,600 in four minutes 44.89 seconds, setting a new personal best in the event. She set her old mark of 4:49.84 in the Sac-Joaquin Section Masters meet just last weekend, and her second best time of 4:51.29 on Friday evening during the preliminaries, where she secured the top seed for the finals. She won the state championship by more than six seconds over second place finisher Olivia O’Keeffe of Davis High School.

“I was really lucky the pace went out so slow, because that is exactly how I like to run,” said Denner. “So it was set up perfectly for me. I just did what I’ve done all season and go at the 800. I made a move at the end of the second lap.”

Denner trailed after the first 400 meters, but remained close with fourth place in a 1:14 split. At the end of the second lap she moved into second place at 2:28, but then started to make her move toward the lead. Denner hit the bell lap at 3:36 and three seconds in the lead, one she would not relinquish. She ran her final two laps in just over 1:08 each, six seconds better than her first two laps. In comparison, Denner ran her first 800 meters in 2:28, and her second in 2:16.

“I could tell I definitely hit my max,” said Denner. “It was my first time in a while that I went all-out. I definitely gave it my all. I’m glad I finally had that feeling that I put it all out there.”

In the girls 3,200, Maddy finished in 10:19.18 for second place, and her twin sister Elena Denner came in fourth with a time of 10:21.44.

“Honestly, I didn’t have any expectations and I think that really helped,” said Elena. “I was finally excited to run injury free this year. I gave it everything this season, and it has been great.”

At the midway mark of the 3,200, Maddy followed the lead pack in 17th place at just over 5:17. Within the next two laps she moved into fourth place with a time of 7:54, closing in on the lead with only two laps remaining. On her bell lap, she kicked towards the front with a top race lap of 1:10.130, falling short of the eventual gold medalist Claudia Lane of Malibu High School.

“I was really determined to get on the podium,” said Maddy. “I knew it was my last race, and I wanted to put everything out there. I forced myself to push through the pain, and I found it somehow.”

Other El Dorado County athletes who competed in the state championships included pole vaulters Seth Wilmoth of Ponderosa High School and Samantha Engel of El Dorado High School.

Wilmoth finished the finals in sixth place with a vault of 15 feet, four inches. He finished the boys Pole Vault preliminaries on Friday night in first place, by clearing heights 14’04”, 14’10” and 15’4″ without a miss.

Samantha Engel of El Dorado High School competed in the girls Pole Vault and cleared with a vault of 11’06” on preliminaries night.

Girls

PV: 22-Samatha Engel, ED, 11’06”. 1600: 1-Maddy Denner, OR, 4:44.89*. 3200: 2-Maddy Denner, OR, 10:19.18; 4-Elena Denner, OR, 10:21.44.

Boys

PV: 6-Seth Wilmoth, PHS, 15’04”.

*Personal Record.

Maddy Denner 1600 Splits: 1:14.540 (1:14.540) 2:28.558 (1:14.019) 3:36.680 (1:08.122) 4:44.89 (1:08.21)

Maddy Denner 3200 splits: 1:17.976 (1:17.976) 2:37.044 (1:19.068) 3:56.614 (1:19.570) 5:17.238 (1:20.624) 6:35.750 (1:18.512) 7:54.442 (1:18.692) 9:09.042 (1:14.600) 10:19.172 (1:10.130)

Elena Denner 3200 splits: 1:17.232 (1:17.232) 2:36.246 (1:19.014) 3:55.805 (1:19.559) 5:15.070 (1:19.265) 6:32.171 (1:17.101) 7:48.021 (1:15.850) 9:05.679 (1:17.658) 10:21.433 (1:15.754)