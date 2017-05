Elena and Maddy Denner both qualified for the state championships during the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Track and Field meet at Elk Grove High School May 25-26, 2017. Democrat Photo by Mark Studyvin.

ELK GROVE — Oak Ridge distance runners Maddy and Elena Denner and two area vaulters: El Dorado’s Samantha Engel and Ponderosa’s Seth Wilmoth, qualified for this week’s state finals at Buchanan High in Clovis after top finishes Thursday and Friday at the Masters meet.

Elena and Maddy came out Masters champions for wins in the 3200 and 1600. Engel was second and Wilmoth third. Both return to Clovis.