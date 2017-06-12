Le tees off again on world course

EDH's Nicholas Le, right, and Aditya Das of Fremont are the two qualifiers to represent California in their age division at the Junior World Golf Championship this summer. Courtesy photo

Oak Meadow fifth grader Nicholas Le easily secured a spot at the IMG Academy Junior World Golf Championship by winning the qualifier championship at Haggin Oaks May 26.

Only two kids from each age division qualify based on their final score. Nicholas, 10, scored two under par with a score of 34. He will join 10-year-old Aditya Das from Fremont to represent California for the 9/10 age division at the world championship in San Diego this July.

In 2015 and 2016 Nicholas also qualified for the IMG Academy Junior World Golf Championship. He started playing golf while attending a summer camp at Will Robins Golf in Folsom when he was 4 years old. He often plays at Empire Ranch Golf Course with his father.

Since 1968 the IMG Academy Junior World Golf Championship tournament has grown to 1,200 participants representing 56 countries and 42 states, making it the largest international golf event in the world.

