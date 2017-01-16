EDH USA Stars club admitted to NorCal Premier

SACRAMENTO — Five new clubs from three different regions are set to join NorCal Premier Soccer starting in the spring of 2017, the NorCal Board of Directors announced Friday.

East San Jose (Region 2), Monterey Bay Soccer Club (Region 2), USA Stars (Region 6), Elite Soccer Academy 209 (Region 8) and Soccer for Kids (Region 8) will each begin affiliations with NorCal effective immediately, bringing the total number of NorCal-affiliated clubs to 218.

“NorCal Premier has always recognized the central role that Soccer Clubs play throughout the world in supporting and developing players for all levels of the game,” said NorCal Director of Operations Daniel Chamberlain. “With the development of US Club Soccer, the model of only one competitive soccer club existing in a given area has changed and new clubs are being developed. We have long believed that as the monopoly provided under the old model eroded, new competition would benefit the development of the game as new clubs introduced competitive year-round soccer to more players.”

Each club underwent a rigorous application process that lasted several months in order to be approved by the Board of Directors. That application process includes a review by the NorCal Club Membership Committee, which is made up of several NorCal Directors of Coaching from different regions, a club visit and meeting with the technical staff and Board of Directors from each applicant and a field permit evaluation.

“We have found with more clubs, the player pool has expanded and there are more players competing in club soccer than ever before,” Chamberlain said. “Motivated players who were once cut or forced to play in a lower more recreational level, are now able to find a club that can provide access to year-round competition as well as promotion into the highest levels of play.”

NorCal Premier Soccer is the top organization for developing players, clubs, coaches and referees in the passionate soccer region that is Northern California. Through affiliations with 218 different clubs, NorCal Premier Soccer provides an unmatched level of quality programs assisting the development of the overall soccer structure in Northern California.

Note: Seven players (three ‘03 boys, two ’01 girls and two ‘04 girls) were invited to the Olympic Development Program championships in Arizona in early January (two of these kids go to Marina, include Grace Goines). There are 15 USA Stars players currently participating in the ODP. With Ethos’ merger with the much larger Folsom Soccer Club, that leaves just EDHSC and the USA Stars as the only true El Dorado Hills-based clubs. The vast majority of the Stars players are from EDH.

