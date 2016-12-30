Five EDH clubs win State Cup championships

Five teams from El Dorado Hills Soccer Club (EDHSC) ended their seasons with big wins taking the State Cup title for their respective Groups.

The U9 Boys Blue coached by Bill Chalmers won their final matchup against Walnut Creek with a 3-2 victory. The U11 Boys Gold coached by Hooshie Broomand and Randy Karr played in a rematch against Central Marin in the final round, who they lost to in the second round, but came up on top at 3-1 for the State Cup Championship for Gold 3, Gold A Division.

The U10 Boys Gold coached by Enrique Rodriguez faced San Jose Madrid in the final round and went 0-0 during regular play going into two five-minute halves 0-0 and ended up winning in penalty kicks. The U11 Girls Gold, coached by James Thum, won 4-1 against Solano taking the victory for the State Cup Championship in the Gold 3 Division.

The U13 Girls Gold coached by Vince Juarez played against California Magic in the final match and won the Gold Cup ending the year with their GotSoccer No. 25 ranking.

For more than 30 years, the El Dorado Hills Soccer Club has provided opportunities for players ranging in age and skill to join teams with distinct levels of play including both recreational and competitive play. The competitive program is overseen by Director of Coaching, Joe Champion and his professional coaching staff.

