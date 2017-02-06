Forfeits costly for Oak Ridge wrestling

STOCKTON — Oak Ridge wrestling split its dual matches last Saturday at the Team Dual Championships at Lincoln-Stockton High, falling short of a Division I team title.

The Trojans easily handled their first opponent, Rodriguez High 65-9, but fell to Elk Grove 36-24 despite a spirited battle that saw Oak Ridge stay right with the 29th-ranked Thundering Herd.

Against Elk Grove, Oak Ridge trailed just 19-18 after 10 matches when forfeits at 197-pound, 220s and the Heavyweight class derailed Troy’s chances. The bout ended with Max McCarver’s second-period pin at 108s.

Of the first 10 matchups, Oak Ridge won half. Wrestling started at 113s where Mike Remer scored the first seven points in his 3-3 win. Jared Horstman (122) then used a third-period reversal to break a 2-2 tie and put the Trojans up 6-0. Next, Christian Krider (128) was pinned to tie the match before the squads traded-off decisions: Mikey Mello winning 7-4 at 132s; Bobby Mello falling 6-3 at 138s on late points.

Tied 9-9, Jackson Redhair was defeated 4-3 in an extremely close match. Redhair managed to escape in the third, wasn’t scored upon, but couldn’t catch his opponent, ranked 19th in the state.

Trailing, Oak Ridge fell further behind when Jack Santina (154) and Bobby Mello (162) fell 9-0 and 11-5, respectively. Gabe Guzman (172) stopped the skid with a 13-7 win behind a big second period before Trojan Kaden West (184) registered a late second-period fall to get his team within a point of Elk Grove which then waltzed mathematically to the win because of forfeits.

Against Rodriguez, McCarver, Mikey Mello, Ricky Mello, Guzman, Bobby Mello and West all had pins; Horstman and Redhair had major decisions; Remer and Santina each won by decision; and Trevor Clonts (120), AJ Bicocca (195) and Ethan Cobabe (HWT) received forfeits.

