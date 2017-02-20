Girls ski, boy boarders win South 1 banners

SIERRA-AT-TAHOE — The South 1 Division pulled the trigger on a schedule opening it saw as the best way forward amidst a weather-effected month last Friday — holding abbreviated versions of two races to complete the regular season on Lower Main at Sierra-at-Tahoe.

The double-header decision saw the skiers race two slalom events while snowboarders ran the third stages of both slalom and Giant Slalom races. Each event was limited to one run.

Oak Ridge’s Allena Thompson completed her sweep of first-place finishes, winning both races Friday for a perfect 5-for-5 season to date. Though the Lady Trojans dropped the season opener and their final GS to Ponderosa, Oak Ridge’s girls still took the South 1 title by a 34-point margin (2,284-2,250) of victory over the Lady Bruins.

Thompson enjoyed comfortable wins — over 5 seconds in one and between 7-8 seconds in the other. Teammates Michelle Dennin and Jen Thompson also had high top-10 finishes in both runs.

Over on the boy’s side, Troy’s Colin King, threatening all season, turned in his best efforts Friday. He placed second, 2 seconds back of Golden Sierra’s Lucas Murray, in the first slalom race and swooped in to win the second GS by a hair (51.82-51.89) ahead of Bruin Aidan Foxworthy. A mishap dropped Murray to 23rd.

Ponderosa won the boy’s ski championship with Oak Ridge second. The Bruins also won for combined ski points, coming in 38 points in front of the Trojans.

Trojan snowboarder Nick Stolecki picked up his second win and also was second. In his win he held off Grizzly Will Cann (46.87-47.21); in the race he didn’t Stolecki ran less than a half second behind El Dorado’s Jayden Diez. Along with the seasons of Bryce Gray, Chad Stewart, Mathew Clarke and others, Oak Ridge won the boy’s banner ahead of the Cougars and Bruins.

For the girl boarders, Troy’s Analise Mulert won her first race of the season after high finishes throughout the regular season. Mulert was second to Ponderosa’s Ania Lobsinger (52.64-54.46) in the slalom but took the GS with a winning time of 43.61.

In team points, the Lady Trojans took third place behind the Bruins and El Dorado. For combined, Ponderosa took the top spot followed by El Dorado, Oak Ridge, Union Mine and Golden Sierra.

Next up for the alpine racers is the CNISSF State Championships Mar. 6-9 at Northstar. Qualifiers are rated on their two best GS and slalom races to determine if they make the cut. South I is compiling the list this week. The season-ending awards banquet is also scheduled for this week.

Complete races results are at south1race.org.

