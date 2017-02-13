Sweep yields girl’s title

Celebrating seniors Maria Dutton, Lexi Perry, Cameron Kirtlan, Alyssa Closson and Skye Lamy, Oak Ridge overcame a low-scoring first half to defeat Del Oro 52-27 in Friday’s first game of a varsity doubleheader, securing no less than a tie for the Sierra Foothill League banner.

After a 17-17 first half tie, the third quarter was a different story for the Trojans offensively. Feeding Shayley Harris and Kassidy De Lapp on the low post, the Trojans pulled in front and pulled away with a 15-2 scoring run.

Oak Ridge controlled much of the fourth quarter as head coach Steve White let his seniors finish out the game.

Harris led the way for the Trojans with 12 points and six rebounds while Brianne Gross racked up 8 points.

“It was really great to win on senior night and to be able to have all of the seniors in together to finish out the last four minutes of the game,” Lamy said.

“Every win is important to us because it gets us one step closer to expanding our season,” Lamy said. “We don’t want our season to come to a close any time soon and this game was important to set the tone for playoffs.”

Boys

Oak Ridge matched up against the Del Oro Golden Eagles with a lot on the line Friday: Senior Night and a potential playoff slot. Thankfully, it ended well as the Trojans prevailed 61-58.

After Cameron Stone was introduced, Del Oro came out firing as Stone Smartt hit three consecutive three pointers. Oak Ridge battled back and trailed by only one after the first quarter.

As Stone took over the task of guarding Smartt, Cade Hoppe and Spencer Duane led a second quarter scoring run that resulted in a 35-34 halftime lead.

Del Oro led by a point heading to the fourth when Hoppe took over on both ends of the court as Troy led by five with 3 minutes left.

“I just went in with the mindset that I was going to do whatever it took to get my team a win and a lot of guys stepped up to do that,” Hoppe said.

The visitors tried to make a comeback, but Duane’s steal and breakaway lay-up all but iced the game as Oak Ridge took care of business at the free throw line.

Hoppe finished with a double-double of 24 points and 10 rebounds, Duane followed with 14 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 assists, Koelbe DiMauro had 8 points, and senior Stone finished with 4 boards and 2 assists.

