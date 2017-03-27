Kassis, 4×400 relay 1st at Ruptier

SHINGLE SPRINGS — Oak Ridge varsity Track and Field joined four other area high schools Saturday, including host Ponderosa, for the annual Ron Ruptier Invitational.

The Trojans, minus their distance runners and others, competed against a field of 26 teams, including four other Division I schools. Teamwise on the girl’s side, Oak Ridge finished second behind the Lady Bruins but first among D-I team. The Trojan boys were 14th overall, second within D-I schools.

Oak Ridge had one individual champion, one first-place relay team and multiple top 5 finishers. Junior Kelly Kassis won the long jump with a leap of 16-11.25. Kassis’ winning jump was less than 2 inches farther that Bella Vista’s Emma Barthel.

Troy’s 4×400 relay team of Jenna Marlett, Jessica Willis, Kathryn Bingham and Shimona Draper outran 11 other teams to take first — under 3 seconds ahead of El Camino. Oak Ridge almost swept the relays as its 4×100 team of Draper, Marlett, Taylor Fretwell and Kassis was second behind Bella Vista by 2-tenths of a second.

Kassis along with the Trojan 4×400 team were two of 10 area individual/relay team to place first.

Saturday was a good day to set individual personal records as 15 Trojans moved the bar along. For the girls, other noteworthy performances came from Marlett who took second in the 400 meter race, fifth in the 200; Bingham who was third in both hurdles races; Ella Bunce for third in pole vault; Crystal Diei who took fourth place in both the discus throw and shot put; Draper for fourth in the 300 hurdles; and Willis was fifth in thre 400.

On the boy’s side, vaulter Aaron Travis battle several Ponderosa Bruins, a Vacaville Bulldog and a Lodi Flame for the top spot, eventually taking second with a 14-6 PR. His understudy, Vinnie Castiglioni, was seventh.

In high jump, Landon Woodwick was fifth; John Sliwka was sixth in the 200 and 17th in the 100.

Below are the Oak Ridge varsity results. For complete results, including JV, visit redcaptiming.com or athletic.net.

Girls

100: 6-Kassis, 13.18; 10-Bingham, *13.44; 14-Fretwell, 13.68; 17-Jessica Abbot, 13.92. 200: 5-Marlett, *27.20; 12-Fretwell, *28.49; 18-Abbot, *29.10. 400: 2-Marlett, 1:00.01; 5-Willis, *1:01.90. 11h: 3-Bingham, *16.59; 8-Draper, *18.09. 300h: 3-Bingham, *46.51; 4-Draper, *49.04. 4×100: 2-OR (Draper, Marlett, Fretwell, Kassis), 50.21. 4×400: 1-OR (Marlett, Willis, Bingham, Draper), 4:07.99. SP: 4-Diei, 32-4.75. DL 4-Diei, 99-00. PV: 3-Bunce, 9-0; 5-Renee Gibson, 8-9; 11-Hana Zifcakova, *6-0. LJ: 1-Kassis, 16-11.25; 17-Abbot, 12-1.5; 19-Courtney Hulsing, 12-9.75. TJ: 13-Hulsing, 29-0.75; 14-Gibson, 28-6; 21-Abbot, *25-7.5.

Boys

100: 17-Sliwka, 12.14; 200: 6-Sliwka, 23.77. 400: 18-Jordan White, 55.41. SP: 42-Griffin Morris, *29-5. D: 30-Morris, *89-10. HJ: 5-Woodwick, 5-8. PV: 2-Travis, *14-6; 7-Castiglioni, *12-0.

*Personal record

