Cameron Kirtlan takes off from second on her way to stealing third base during the 40th annual Optimist high school softball all-star game held at Captial Christian High School on May 31, 2017. Democrat Photo by Mark Studyvin.

SACRAMENTO — El Dorado County players represented well at Wednesday evening’s 40th Annual Optimist All-Star girl’s softball games at Capital Christian High School. Oak Ridge’s Cameron Kirtlan factored into the South’s first two runs of a 3-0 victory in the Large School’s game while on the adjacent field, Union Mine pitcher Bethany Hammer closed out the South’s Small School’s 9-5 win with three scoreless innings. Both were named the Outstanding Player for their side.

Diamondback Mikaela Ball, Trojan Kendall Kelly and Ponderosa’s Mason Marshall also played and contributed to their squad’s success.

Large Schools

Kelly shot a single to left field and Kirtlan dropped one into center as Trojans opened the South second inning with back-to-back singles with Kelly eventually scoring the game’s first run — the only run the South would need as its pitching, starting with Sheldon’s Taliyah Miles, continuing with Davis’ Audrey Dufresne, Vista’s Morgan Hawkins and ending with Elk Grove’s Victoria Lowe, put all zeros up on the scoreboard for eight innings.

Kirtlan started in right field and Kelly at second base for Sheldon head coach Mary Jo Truesdale.

“The game was fun and I had a good time playing with Kendall … a good last memory of playing for Oak Ridge,” Kirtlan said. “The Outstanding Player honor was pretty surprising … I didn’t think I was going to be picked.”

Both Trojans played a part in the South’s second run — Kelly moved a runner along as did Kirtlan with her second hit. In the early going, Kelly made a nice short-hop grab and back-hand flip for the force to quell a bases-loaded situation in the top of the first inning, then caught several pop-ups.

“It’s always fun to play with the best of the best and definitely nice to be in the Oak Ridge uniform one more time,” Kelly said. “Winning the game was nice too and also scoring that first run after someone knocked me in. I didn’t think about is as the winning run at the time but that was fun and I’m happy we won our last game.”

Marshall was all about saving runs at her third base position. She caught a low throw for a strike-em-out, throw-em-out double play to end the fifth inning; grabbed a scorching liner to save a sure double and run in the sixth; went to her left for a hard hit ball, then threw side-arm from one knee to first for an out in the seventh; and dove for a hot shot to open the eighth, bounced up and got the out at first.

“That line drive surprised me and it was just instinct,” Marshall said. “It was a lot of fun to play and be on the winning side.”

The North’s Outstanding Player was Yuba City’s Lexi Delozier.