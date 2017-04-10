Lady Trojan softball defeats Granite Bay

0 SHARES SHARES ShareTweet 0 SHARES ShareTweet

Reagan Hunt smacks two round-trippers

Reagan Hunt hit two home runs and drove in five RBIs to help starting pitcher Brooke Niemiec and the Oak Ridge Trojans defeat the Granite Bay Grizzlies 7-2 Wednesday in El Dorado Hills.

Hunt hit her first home runs this season, a two-run shot in the third that tied the score 2-2, followed by a three-run blast in the fourth inning during a five-run rally that opened up the game.

“It was a 3-1 count and I knew she (Grizzlys pitcher Lindsey Poulos) was going to throw me one down the middle so I just ended up swinging, just going for it,” Hunt said. “But I usually bunt the ball and get on that way.”

The win improved the Trojans to 5-1 in the Sierra Foothill League, 9-4 overall.

“The team is starting to click and playing well together,” Trojan coach Sam Toy said. “We’re starting to pick up momentum going in to the Spring Break and the key is to come back and pick up where we left off.”

“In this league it’s anyone’s game,” Toy said. “So we just have to stay focused.”

Niemiec spread out three hits, six walks and two strikeouts over seven innings for the victory. After a rough first inning when she gave up two runs, Niemiec shut down the Grizzlies the rest of the way, setting down 10 straight batters over a stretch of three innings.

“She (Niemiec) does a very good job for us in the circle with that composure and it definitely feeds into the team in a positive way,” Toy said. “She’s not going to be your strikeout pitcher. She does exactly what she needs to do and trusts her defense.”

Oak Ridge third baseman Leah Polson went 4-4 with a double and four singles, and Niemiec went 2-4 scoring one run. The Trojans totaled 10 hits.

“We found the players that are hot, they’re heating up at the same time,” Toy said. “We’re starting to figure out what’s working well.”

“I have a lot of spin on my ball and not really a strikeout pitcher; more of a groundout pitcher,” Niemiec said. “The defense was doing really well behind me.”

