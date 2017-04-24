Lady Trojans get SFL split

Shimona Draper, left, and Kathryn Bingham tear around the track. Village Life photo by Jackie Penn

Oak Ridge hosted both Woodcreek and Del Oro in a Sierra Foothill League tri-meet Wednesday and despite solid individual performances, came away with just one varsity win by the Lady Trojans who upended their Golden Eagle counterparts 70-65.

Oak Ridge held out top distance runner Maddy Denner as an injury precaution but sister Elena came through in winning both the 1600 and 3200 meter races around a strong second-place 800 race against Del Oro’s Cathilyn McIntosh, a No. 2 placer at last year’s state finals. Denner’s time of 2:16.63 is fifth best all-time at Oak Ridge.

“I knew there was a small chance to beat her (McIntosh) as she has a lot of speed. I definitely wanted to beat the Woodcreek girl,” Denner said. “In the 1600 I do better letting someone take it out as I don’t like to lead the first half but have worked a lot on closing speed to pick it up in the second half. The 3200 … I was just doing it for the workout.”

Kathryn Bingham won both hurdle races and teamed with Shimona Draper, Jenna Marlett and Kelly Kassis for a season best time in the 4×100. Kassis won the long jump and in throws, Crystal Diei posted a 34-7 in the shot put for first place and No. 3 in the Oak Ridge record books.

“We knew the meet was going to be close against both teams and not having Maddy Denner made it difficult,” Troy coach Bob Wright said. “Despite being down, our girls really rose to the occasion. All our girls performed well and in many cases exceeded our expectations.”

Kashtin Holly, Jessica Willis, Sydney Williams and Analise Mulert also factored into the Trojans’ success Wednesday.

In team points, Woodcreek defeated Oak Ridge 74-61.

On the boy’s side, sprinter Chibuiken Ohanele, in his first race of the season, won the 100 while in the 200, John Sliwka took the win after a PR in the 100.

“I just talk to myself that ‘you can do it, you can win’ and that helps,” Sliwka said. “Keeping my form is the most important and my head down the first 10-20 meters.”

In distance, Luke Bricca won the 800; Drew Spencer had a season best in the 1600; Zac Welch PR’d in the shot put at 42-3; Eli Otero PR’d in discus; and vaulter Vinnie Castiglioni tied his PR with a 12-foot clear.

Team-wise, Oak Ridge lost to Woodcreek 98-36 and Del Oro 89-43.

Listed below are varsity results for the top Trojan finishers per event.

Girls — 100: 4-Kassis, 13.44. 200: 4-Marlett, 27.07. 400: 2-Marlett, 59.97. 800: 2-Denner, *2:16.28. 1600: 1-Denner, *5:00.52. 3200: 1-Denner, 11:42.44. 100h: 1-Bingham, 16.33. 200h: 1-Bingham, 47.08. 4×100: 2-OR (Bingham, Marlett, Kassis, Ella Bunce), 50.03. 4×400: 3-OR, 4:11.32. SP: 1-Diei, *34-7. D: 4-Diei, 94-9.75. HJ: 3-Holly, 4-10. PV: 4-Bunce, 9-6. LJ: 1-Kassis, 17-1. TJ: 3-Mulert, 30-9.75.

Boys — 100: 1-Ohanele, *11.29. 200: 1-Sliwka, 23.88. 800: 1-Bricca, 2:00.42. 1600: 3-Spencer, 4:35.29. 3200: 3-Spencer, 10:12.59. SP: 4-Welch, *42-3.5. D: 3-Eli Otero, *104-4. HJ: 5-Sean Jones, *5-4; 5-Henry Anderson, 5-4. PV: 3-Castiglioni, 12-0. LJ: 2-Ohanele, 19-10.

*Personal record