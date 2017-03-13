Lady Trojans put sting to Yellowjackets

Oak Ridge’s Brittany Belanger scored 7 points off the bench in Saturday’s win. Village Life photo by Jackie Penn

Oak Ridge-Folsom meet in NorCal semis

Key three-pointers at Saturday’s girl’s Division I NorCal quarterfinals matchup — one by Marie Olson to close the third quarter, the other from Aubrielle Martin to open the fourth — put Oak Ridge back on track and on its way to the 52-41 victory over Berkeley.

The victory meant another home game for the Lady Trojans — setting up Tuesday’s showdown with Folsom which is likely the shortest distance on record between NorCal semifinalists.

Seeing their once 17-point lead over the Yellowjackets nearly evaporate, Oak Ridge needed something … anything to retake momentum. Olson’s three was timely — bumping a now 3-point advantage to 6 before Martin hit from the wing to make it 9. Two free throws by Skye Lamy with 40 seconds left sealed the outcome.

Olson was the only Trojan in double figures with 13 points. She had back-to-back 3-point plays in the fourth to keep Oak Ridge in front. Next in scoring was Kassidy De Lapp (10 rebounds, 2 blocks) and Brittany Belanger with 7 points each and Lexi Perry and Shayley Harris with 6 apiece.

Oak Ridge played flawless in the first quarter to lead 17-4. Berkeley, a common opponent for the Trojans but one they mainly see on the road, came out aggressive in the second but still trailed by 15 at the half. The Yellowjackets, behind Alexouis Bruce’s hot hand, made a serious run in the third.

“Our play in the third quarter bothered me the most … in the second we knew they would come with more intensity but also knew they’d get that motivational speech at halftime,” Oak Ridge coach Steve White said. “They hit shots but Marie’s three was big for us to get us going again. I thought we got some really good looks but struggled to finish on a few.”

Carrying over its dominate post play from the last two quarters with McClatchy, Trojan guards Perry, Brianne Gross, Maria Dutton and Martin along with Sydney Crozier, Lamy and Cameron Kirtlan looked for De Lapp, Harris and Olson inside to exploit Troy’s height advantage.

“More and more as the season goes on our guards use us (post players) when we have a mismatch and we’ll kick it back to them for shots too,” Harris said.

Rounding out the scoring for Oak Ridge, Gross scored 4 points; Martin had the trey; and Crozier, Lamy and Kirtlan each tallied a bucket.

The Trojan-Folsom series is 1-1 this season. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.

“That game is a testament to our section and to our league that two teams can make it to the NorCal semis,” White said looking ahead. “It’s two teams that know each other well and should be a battle royal.”

Oak Ridge opened the NorCal tournament with a 53-44 win over Lincoln. De Lapp led the way with 16 points.

