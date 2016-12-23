Lady Trojans second at Toss Up

Never overcoming its slow start, Oak Ridge fell 59-43 to McClatchy in Thursday night’s championship game of the Trojan Toss Up, disappointing a large turnout of fans that included Trojan basketball alumni.

Engulfed in playoff atmosphere, neither team started well but once the Lady Lions got rolling, led by Jordan Cruz — the main holdover from their 2015 state title team — McClatchy pretty much controlled the game despite an Oak Ridge run to open the second half.

Cruz, with 16 points and savvy court play, led all scorers with 16 points and was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player. For the Trojans, Kassidy De Lapp, Marie Olson and Brianne Gross were selected All Tournament. The Lions avenged a defeat to Oak Ridge in last year’s section playoffs.

McClatchy’s length, quickness and athleticism intertwined with their pressure bothered the Trojans from the start. Pressing full court, the Lions ripped off 12 straight points to end the first quarter — harrassing Oak Ridge ball handlers into multiple turnovers that led to fast break points the other way.

“We knew what they’d come out with and their team speed and height creates matchup issues for us,” Trojan coach Steve White said. “They beat us in transition several times and the difference in the game was their fast-break points. We didn’t move effectively without the ball which put us in desperate situations instead of taking advantage of their double-teams.”

Oak Ridge fell further behind in the second, trailing by 20 at one point, but closed the gap late in the quarter as Brittany Belanger got to the line to make four free throws, Gross’ steal set up Belanger for a basket and Krissy Hoffman and Erica Ingram added free throws to get Oak Ridge within 32-16 at the break.

The Trojans’ best play came to open the third quarter. As the Lions stalled against Oak Ridge’s zone defense, Olson fed Belanger for a wing three-pointer, Lexi Perry found De Lapp inside and Skye Lamy scored on a spin move in the lane to whittle the deficit to 9 points.

Sensing it had lost its grip, McClatchy ran off 11 straight points. highlighted by two Cruz threes, to reestablish a healthy advantage.

During a timeout, White implored his team to “fight back.” Though Perry answered the call with a three-pointer, Gross was fouled on a drive and hit two free throws, Gross took a steal coast-to-coast and Shayley Harris scored on a putback, Oak Ridge couldn’t trim much off the Lions’ lead.

In the fourth, Olson’s free throw, De Lapp’s putback and Ingram’s duck-under move put the hosts within 14 and it was 13 later when De Lapp drained a corner jumper but the clock favored McClatchy at that point to cart off the first-place trophy.

“There were moments in the game when we could have stood for each other and we didn’t,” White said. “When alumni comes back and says ‘where’s the heart, where’s the fight?’ … that means something’s wrong.”

Belanger led the Trojans with 11 points and Perry, Olson and De Lapp all had six points — Olson and De Lapp combining for 9 points in the fourth. Gross followed with four; Ingram had 3, Lamy, Harris and Sydney Crozier each had two; and Hoffman one point. Olson was a force on the backboard with 19 rebounds.

For the Lions after Cruz, Kamryn Hall had 13 points and Samaya Beatty scored 11. Hall and Kamaree Donald were selected All Tournament.

Oak Ridge plays next down south at the San Diego Holiday Classic.

