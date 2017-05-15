Mefford, Trojans defend swim titles

ShareTweet ShareTweet

LODI — Oak Ridge’s boys varsity captured first place in six swim events to repeat as CIF Sac-Joaquin Section champions. The Lady Trojans were fifth place at Tokay High Saturday afternoon.

Trojan Bryce Mefford led the way with victories in the 200-meter freestyle with a time of 1:34.93 second, and 100-meter butterfly in 47.19, both breaking his own meet record. The Trojan boys took first in three relays: the 200 Medley Relay (with Mefford) in 1:31.05; the 200-meter freestyle in 1:24.13 (with Mefford, meet record) and the 400-meter freestyle in 3:06.36 (meet record).

“I think we’ve been waiting for this for a long time,” Oak Ridge coach Tim McCormick said. “Our team peaked at the right time. We’re definitely ready for states next weekend.”

The top 3 advance to this weekend’s state finals in Clovis and/or those that meet or exceed times to automatically qualify (SA) or be considered (SC).

Ben Dillard stepped in to score a first place in the 200-meter IM with a time of 1:50.94, and third place in the 100-meter breaststroke. Leon Kassianenko took fifth place (both SCs) in the 50-meter and 100-meter freestyle events. Shane Denison had SC times for two freestyle events.

The Trojan girls were led by Jennifer Lathrop who took third in the 100-meter backstroke (54.81) and 100-meter butterfly (55.87) races. She was fourth (SC) in the butterfly. The girl’s 200MR and 200FR teams both posted SC times.